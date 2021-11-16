Kane Brown Banks 10th Hot Country Songs Top 10 With ‘One Mississippi’

Kane Brown ups his career top 10 count to 10 on Billboard’s airplay-, sales- and streaming-based Hot Country Songs chart, as “One Mississippi” rises to No. 9 on the list dated Nov. 20.

Brown wrote the single (expected to appear on his forthcoming album) with Jesse Frasure, Levon Gray and Ernest K. Smith. It increased by 9% to 5.4 million U.S. streams and 21% to 1,700 downloads sold in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data. On Country Airplay, it holds at its No. 13 high, up 5% to 12.5 million impressions in the week ending Nov. 14.

Brown has scored three No. 1s among his 10 Hot Country Songs top 10s. “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina, dominated for five weeks starting in October 2017; “Lose It” led for a week in November 2018; and “One Right Thing,” with Marshmello, reigned for a week in October 2019.

“Mississippi” grants Brown his third Hot Country Songs top 10 of 2021. “Memory,” with blackbear, debuted at its No. 9 best in July and “Famous Friends,” with Chris Young, reached No. 2 in June (and led Country Airplay in July, becoming Brown’s seventh No. 1 and Young’s 10th).

‘DIDN’T’ DID IT AGAIN Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” rebounds from No. 2 for a third total week atop Country Airplay (28.1 million impressions).

The collaboration, which became Aldean’s 24th Country Airplay leader and Underwood’s 16th, is the lead single from Aldean’s 30-song double album Macon, Georgia. The full set is due April 22, 2022, with the first 15 songs having arrived Friday, Nov. 12.

Aldean and Underwood each add their fifth No. 1 on the list of three weeks or more. Aldean last logged such a reign with “When She Says Baby” (three weeks) in March 2014, while Underwood last did so with “So Small” (three) in December 2007.

MORE TO ‘LIKE’ Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” rules Hot Country Songs for an 18th week. It ties Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” (2016) for the eighth-longest rule since the chart became an all-encompassing genre songs survey in October 1958. (FGL and Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” led for a record 50 frames in 2017-18.)

“Fancy Like,” which shouts out Applebee’s menu highlights, sparked a commercial synch with the restaurant chain and has crossed to Billboard’s pop and adult airplay charts, maintains its Hot Country Songs command with 39.5 million in all-format audience, 15 million streams and 11,200 sold. It tops Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs for a 20th and 19th week, respectively. On Country Airplay, it ranks at No. 6 (22.4 million), a week after becoming Hayes’ first No. 1.