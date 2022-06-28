Kali Uchis’ ‘Sin Miedo’ Debuts in Vinyl Albums Top 10 & Returns to No. 1 on Latin Pop Albums Chart

Over a year after Kali Uchis scored her first No. 1 on a Billboard albums chart with her first Spanish-language set Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios), the album returns to No. 1 on the Latin Pop Albums ranking. It concurrently debuts in the top 10 on Vinyl Albums.

Sin Miedo was issued on clear vinyl for Record Store Day’s June 18 drop via EMI/Interscope/IGA, which prompts the album’s 6-1 jump on Latin Pop Albums with 9,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 23, up 201%. Of that unit sum, album sales comprise 6,000 (up 6,857%), with nearly all of that figure in vinyl sales. Concurrently, the album debuts at No. 9 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

It’s Uchis’ second top 10 on Vinyl Albums. She captured her first entry — and first top 10 — with the English-language effort Isolation (No. 10 high, 2018).

Notably, Sin Miedo becomes the sixth Spanish-language album to secure a spot in the top 10 on the 25-deep tally Vinyl Albums tally since its inception in 2011. Here’s the leaderboard:

Title, Artist, Peak Position, Peak Date

Ones, Selena, No. 1, July 8, 2020

Anniversary Trilogy, Bad Bunny, No. 1, Jan. 15, 2022

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club, No. 10, Oct. 16, 2021 (debut)

El Último Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny, No. 4, April 2022 (debut)

Motomami, Rosalía, No. 7, May 28, 2022 (debut)

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis, No. 9, July 2, 2022

In addition, one more Spanish-language album has reached the Vinyl Albums chart (but didn’t hit the top 10) — Bad Bunny’s X 100PRE (No. 19 peak on March 20, 2021).

On Latin Pop Albums, Sin Miedo returns to No. 1 for the first time since the Oct. 16, 2021-dated chart. In total, the set has spent 10 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list.

Out of its 9,000-unit sum, 6,000 stem from album sales (effectively all in vinyl sales). Streaming makes up most of the remaining sum, with 3,000 from that sector, equal to 4.1 million on-demand official streams for the album’s songs.

The album also rejoins the top 10 on Top Latin Albums, flying 30-4. It returns to the top 10 for the first time since the chart dated Oct. 16, 2021, when it ranked at No. 7. Sin Miedo peaked at No. 3 for four nonconsecutive weeks that year — its highest ranking in its 84-week charting history (and counting). As in Latin Pop Albums, the set takes home the Greatest Gainer honors there.

Over on the all-genre Billboard 200, Sin Miedo re-enters at No. 122, its highest ranking in over a year.