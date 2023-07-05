Kali Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart Thanks to Hit Single ‘Area Codes’

Kali rises to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 8), becoming the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to her single “Area Codes.”

The song, released in March through Trump Card/Atlantic Records, ranks at No. 9 on Hot Rap Songs after hitting No. 5; No. 13 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs after reaching No. 10; and No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 after rising to No. 33.

The song tallied 11.9 million radio audience impressions (up 21%), 9.7 million official streams and 1,000 downloads sold in the June 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Radio-wise, the track rises 12-8 on Rhythmic Airplay, 14-10 on Rap Airplay, 30-22 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and 37-31 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

Prior to “Area Codes,” Kali sent one song onto Billboard’s charts: “Mmm Mmm” featuring ATL Jacob reached No. 18 on Rap Airplay, No. 21 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 30 on both R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rap Airplay in 2021.

Elsewhere, Maisie Peters makes her first Billboard chart appearances, debuting at No. 8 on Emerging Artists as her new album The Good Witch opens at No. 4 on Heatseekers Albums, No. 28 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 35 on Top Album Sales (7,000 equivalent album units).

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.