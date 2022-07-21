K. Michelle ‘Scooch’ Secures Her First No. 1 Song: ‘I’m Over-the-Moon Grateful’

K. Michelle checks off a career milestone with her first No. 1 song on any Billboard chart. The singer achieves the feat with “Scooch,” which advances from the runner-up to crown the Adult R&B Airplay list dated July 23. The single, released through No Color No Sound/MNRK, reigns after it added 12% more plays and became the most-played song at U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending July 17, according to Luminate.

With the new champ, K. Michelle secures her first Adult R&B Airplay leader with her sixth charting title. Her prior best was the No. 8 peak for “The Rain” in February 2020.

“As an artist, there’s nothing better than reaching No. 1. I’m over-the-moon grateful,” K. Michelle tells Billboard via email. “I’ve worked very hard in my career, and I’ve tried to make music for the hearts and not the charts, but being acknowledged by radio and my fans in this way is something I’ll always be proud of.”

K. Michelle’s first Adult R&B Airplay leader comes at the expense of Silk Sonic, whose “Love’s Train” falls to No. 2 after 10 nonconsecutive weeks on top. The duo’s tune ruled for eight weeks before losing the top slot to Ella Mai’s “DFMU” for one week, before returning for two more leading frames.

Elsewhere, “Scooch” climbs 20-18 for a new peak on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which measures on audience from adult and mainstream R&B/hip-hop stations. There, the song added 16% in weekly audience to 7.4 million in the latest tracking week.

While “Scooch” may be her first champ on a songs chart, K. Michelle has already landed multiple chart-toppers on the albums side. Her debut effort, Rebellious Soul, entered at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, a feat she duplicated with her 2016 effort, More Issues Than Vogue. In addition, Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart? also led the Top R&B Albums chart in 2014.

“Scooch” previews K. Michelle’s forthcoming album, I’m the Problem, which the singer previously stated will be her final R&B project. While it already claims a No. 1 among its ranks, K. Michelle suggests there’s more to come: “I know this album has multiple No. 1 records on it,” she writes. “I cannot wait for my fans and radio to hear it and love it as much as I do.”