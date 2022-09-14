Justin Timberlake Tops a Billboard Latin Chart for the First Time With Romeo Santos’ ‘Sin Fin’

For the first time, Justin Timberlake tops a Billboard Latin chart, as “Sin Fin,” with Romeo Santos, debuts at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated Sept. 17). It also marks Timberlake’s return to the list since his maiden entry in 2007 with “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The bilingual “Sin Fin,” from Santos’ newly released Fórmula, Vol. 3 LP, which debuted at No. 1 on Tropical Albums and at No. 2 on Top Latin Albums, is the pair’s first collaborative effort, which sees Timberlake singing in both English and Spanish. The collab was teased through a 15-second preview on Aug. 29 via both artists’ Twitter accounts. While an association hadn’t emerged in the past, Santos, a longtime Timberlake fan, rewrote and translated into Spanish *NSYNC’s “Gone” for Aventura’s debut album We Broke the Rules in 2002.

The bachata song “Sin Fin” bows atop the all-genre Latin Airplay chart with 10.1 million in audience impressions earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 11, according to Luminate. The track dethrones Becky G’s “Bailé Con Mi Ex” and sends it to No. 11 after its one-week reign.

“Sin Fin” gifts Santos his 21st No. 1 on Latin Airplay. Plus, he extends his record for the most No. 1s among tropical artists. In addition to his new win, Santos ties with Maluma for the seventh-most among all acts. Here’s the scoreboard of champs:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

27, Daddy Yankee

22, Wisin

21, Maluma

21, Romeo Santos

Meanwhile, Timberlake banks his first No. 1 on any Billboard Latin chart since his first appearance on a Latin ranking in 2006 (the No. 27-peaking “SexyBack” on Latin Rhythm Airplay). Concurrently, it’s his first champ on Latin Airplay through his fourth chart visit. The pop singer-songwriter last joined the survey with the No. 36-peaking “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in July 2017.

“Sin Fin” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on Tropical Airplay. While Santos captures his 17th No. 1 and continues with the fourth-most chart-toppers on Tropical Airplay (behind Marc Anthony, Victor Manuelle and Prince Royce), Timberlake crosses off a chart milestone, securing his first leader there.

Further, Timberlake adds a new chapter to his Billboard chart career, scoring a champ across 10 different Billboard rankings: Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay, Adult R&B Airplay, Dance/Mix Show Airplay, Latin Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Pop Airplay, Rap Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay and Tropical Airplay.

Beyond its Latin Airplay and Tropical Airplay coronations, “Sin Fin” opens at No. 15 on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.