Hot 100 First-Timers: Justin Quiles, Angel Dior & Carla Morrison Debut With Karol G Collabs

Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior and Carla Morrison all score their first career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated March 11), thanks to their appearances on Karol G’s new album, Mañana Será Bonito.

The set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman in the list’s history. The only other all-Spanish-language No. 1s are Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

Quiles and Dior both appear on Karol G’s “Ojos Ferrari.” The song starts at No. 95 on the Hot 100 with 5.5 million official U.S. streams in the Feb. 24-March 2 tracking week (its opening week), according to Luminate.

Quiles has been a regular visitor to Billboard’s charts over the past decade. He notched his first entry in November 2013, when “Orgullo” debuted on Latin Rhythm Airplay. Since then, he’s upped his count to 16 Hot Latin Songs hits, reaching as high as No. 11 with 2020’s “Porfa,” with Feid, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam and Sech.

The Puerto Rican-American reggaeton artist has also charted 15 songs on the Latin Airplay chart, including three No. 1s: “Porfa”; “Loco,” with Chimbala and Zion & Lennox; and “Medallo,” with Blessd and Lenny Tavarez.

Quiles has also sent four titles onto the Top Latin Albums chart, including two top 10s in 2016: La Promesa (No. 2) and Imperio Nazza: Justin Quiles Edition (No. 9).

Dior is brand new to Billboard’s charts, as “Ojos Ferrari” marks the Dominican singer’s first chart appearance. Dior has also collaborated on songs with Rauw Alejandro, Chimbala and El Alfa, among others.

Carla Morrison is credited on the title track on Karol G’s new LP, new at No. 98. The Mexican singer first appeared on a Billboard chart in 2013, as her album Déjenme Llorar reached No. 15 on Latin Pop Albums. She’s charted one additional album since: Amor Supremo crowned Latin Pop Albums and hit No. 4 on Top Latin Albums in 2015. The sets earned Morrison Grammy nominations for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Morrison has also garnered 10 Latin Grammy Award nominations, bringing home three trophies, for best alternative music album in 2012 for Déjenme Llorar and best alternative song in 2012 and 2016 for “Déjenme Llorar” and “Vez Primera,” respectively.

Morrison is currently on the U.S. leg of her El Renacimiento Tour.