Justin Bieber Makes History as ‘Ghost’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

Justin Bieber returns to a familiar haunt — No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart — as “Ghost” ascends to the top of the ranking dated Feb. 26.

The song is Bieber’s milestone 10th Pop Airplay No. 1, pushing him past Bruno Mars for the most among solo males since the list launched in October 1992.

Among all artists, Bieber becomes the fourth artist to reach a double-digit total of Pop Airplay No. 1s. Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Rihanna share the lead with 11 leaders each.

(The Pop Airplay chart reflects total weekly plays, as tabulated by MRC Data, among its reporting panel of over 150 mainstream top 40 stations.)

Here’s a recap of Bieber’s 10 Pop Airplay No. 1s:

“What Do You Mean,” two weeks at No. 1, beginning Oct. 24, 2015

“Sorry,” three, Jan. 2, 2016

“Love Yourself,” five, Feb. 13, 2016

“Cold Water,” Major Lazer feat. Bieber & MØ, one, Oct. 1, 2016

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Bieber, five, July 22, 2017

“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Bieber, three, July 27, 2019

“Intentions,” Bieber feat. Quavo, one, June 27, 2020

“Peaches,” Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, four, May 22, 2021

“Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Bieber, 13, Sept. 4, 2021

“Ghost,” one to-date, Feb. 26, 2022

In Bieber’s previous Pop Airplay coronation, with The Kid LAROI, “Stay” logged the most weeks at No. 1 for a song by solo artists in the chart’s history. Overall, its 13-week command trails only the 14-week reign of Ace of Base’s “The Sign” in 1994 (during which Bieber was born).

“Ghost” is the second Pop Airplay No. 1, after “Peaches,” from Bieber’s Raymond Braun/Def Jam Recordings album Justice, which in April 2021 debuted as his eighth Billboard 200 No. 1.

The Pop Airplay chart, and all rankings dated Feb. 26, will update Wednesday (Feb. 23) on billboard.com.