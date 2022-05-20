Justin Bieber & Don Toliver Take ‘Honest’ to No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

Justin Bieber and Don Toliver vault to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart dated May 21 with “Honest.”
The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running May 6-12.
“Honest” shoots to No. 1 thanks mainly to Bieber’s own upload using the song, originally posted May 3 with the caption “I like it” and a hot pepper emoji. To date, the clip has been viewed 138,000 times, according to Triller, becoming the most-viewed video using the song in the latest tracking period.
The song is Bieber’s second to crown Top Triller U.S., which began in 2020. It follows “Ghost,” which ruled for a week in October 2021.
Meanwhile, it’s Toliver’s first No. 1, following a No. 10 peak on “Don’t Go,” a collaboration with Skrillex and Bieber, last year.
“Honest” also debuts at No. 2 on Top Triller Global, where Blueface and Blxst’s “Chose Me” reigns for a third week.
“Honest” debuted at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 14 and concurrently ranks at No. 100 on the May 21 tally. From May 6-12, the song earned 5.7 million official U.S. streams and 700 downloads toward its Hot 100 chart ranking, according to Luminate.