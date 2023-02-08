Hot 100 First-Timers: Junior H & Oscar Maydon Debut With ‘Fin de Semana’

Junior H and Oscar Maydon each score their first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as their team-up “Fin de Semana” opens at No. 86 on the chart dated Feb. 11.

The song, released via Rancho Humilde, debuts almost entirely on the strength of its streaming sum: 5.6 million U.S. streams (up 11%) in the Jan. 27-Feb. 2-dated tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song concurrently climbs 12-10 on Hot Latin Songs, becoming the first top 10 hit for each artist.

TikTok has been a significant factor in the song’s growing profile, as a portion of the track’s audio has been used in nearly 100,000 clips on the platform. (TikTok does not presently contribute directly to Billboard’s charts.)

Junior H (born Antonio Herrera Perez), is relatively new to Billboard’s charts. The singer-songwriter, from Guanajuato, Mexico, first landed on a Billboard survey in November 2019, thanks to his featured credit on Natanael Cano’s “Ella.” The single reached No. 29 on Hot Latin Songs in February 2020.

Since then, Junior H, 23, has charted 10 additional Hot Latin Songs hits, including eight collaborations, with acts including Eslabon Armado, Luis R Conriquez and Marca Registrada.

Junior H has also sent two albums onto the all-genre Billboard 200 chart: $ad Boyz 4 Life (No. 192 peak in 2021) and Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 (No. 138, 2022). Both sets also hit No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart, as did his 2020 collection Cruisin’ With Junior H. He also reached the chart’s top five with Atrapado En Un Sueno (No. 2) and Musica <3 (No. 3), both in 2020.

As for Maydon, “Fin de Semana” became the Mexican singer’s first Billboard chart entry upon its debut in January. He’s since charted one additional song: “Los Collarees,” with El Padrinito Toys, debuted at No. 49 on Hot Latin Songs (Feb. 11) and rises to No. 44 on the latest ranking.

Maydon also enters at No. 44 on the latest Emerging Artists chart.