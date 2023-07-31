Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ Spends Second Week Atop Global Charts, ‘Barbie’ Songs Soar

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 5). A week earlier, the song became the first leader on the lists for a member of BTS as a soloist.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie soundtrack surge to the Global 200’s top 10: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua; Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”; and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” following the movie and its soundtrack’s July 21 arrival.

Plus, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd’s “K-POP” debuts in the top 10 of both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S., and NewJeans’ “ETA” opens in the Global Excl. U.S. top five.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Seven’ Still 1, ‘Barbie’ Bounds on Global 200

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, logs a second week atop the Billboard Global 200, led by 152.1 million streams (down 30%) worldwide July 21-27.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” holds at its No. 2 Global 200 high, a week after it debuted at the ranking, up 177% to 30.8 million streams; NewJeans’ “Super Shy” rebounds 5-3, two weeks after it began at No. 2; and Myke Towers’ “LaLa” slips to No. 4 from its No. 3 best.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd’s “K-POP” soars in at No. 5 on the Global 200, with 53.2 million streams and 14,000 sold worldwide in its first week. The lead single from Scott’s album Utopia, released Friday (July 28), is his fifth Global 200 top 10, Bad Bunny’s 15th and The Weeknd’s 10th since the chart began.

Meanwhile, three tracks from the Barbie soundtrack blast to the Global 200’s top 10, each for the first time: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua (28-6); Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (18-7); and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (27-8), following the July 21 premiere of the movie and its soundtrack, with the film having gone on to an explosive box office bow. The songs drew 52.3 million, 47.7 million and 46.6 million streams globally, up 101%, up 45% and up 83%, respectively. Minaj and Ice Spice each add their third Global 200 top 10, as Aqua earns its first; Eilish tallies her fourth; and Lipa scores her third.

Jung Kook, Tops Global Excl. U.S., NewJeans Debut

Jung Kook’s “Seven” concurrently rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, with 138.1 million streams (down 29%) outside the U.S. July 21-27.

NewJeans’ “Super Shy” returns to its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high, from No. 3, and Myke Towers’ “LaLa” backtracks 2-3, two weeks after it led the list.

NewJeans double up in the Global Excl. U.S. top five, as “ETA” arrives at No. 4 with 38.6 million streams and 3,000 sold outside the U.S. The South Korean pop group achieves its fourth top 10, with both “ETA” and “Super Shy” both from its 2nd EP ‘Get Up’, released July 21.

Two Barbie soundtrack songs get dolled up in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” vaults 24-5 (led by 33.3 million streams, up 77%, outside the U.S.) and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” leaps 19-7 (31.7 million, up 44%). Each artist lands her fourth top 10 on the survey.

Plus, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd’s “K-POP” starts at No. 6 on Global Excl. U.S., with 34.1 million streams and 1,000 sold outside the U.S. The song is Scott’s third top 10 on the chart, Bad Bunny’s record-extending 15th and The Weeknd’s eighth.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 5, 2023)

