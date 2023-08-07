Jung Kook & Latto’s ‘Seven’ Scores Third Week Atop Billboard Global Charts

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, adds a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 12). Two weeks earlier, the song became the first leader on the lists for a member of BTS as a soloist.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott debuts three songs in the Global 200’s top 10: “Meltdown,” featuring Drake, at No. 2; “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti (No. 3); and “Hyaena” (No. 10). “FE!N” and “Meltdown” concurrently start at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, on Global Excl. U.S.

Plus, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” leads a trio of top 10s on each chart from the Barbie soundtrack and Quevedo reaches the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 with “Columbia” (14-9).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Seven’ Is 1, Scott Has 3 in Top 10 on Global 200

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, logs a third week atop the Billboard Global 200, with 124.3 million streams (down 19%) and 14,000 sold (down 82%) worldwide July 28-Aug. 3.

Travis Scott launches three songs in the Global 200’s top 10: “Meltdown,” featuring Drake (No. 2); “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti (No. 3); and “Hyaena” (No. 10). They start with 61.6 million, 56.1 million and 44.1 million streams worldwide, respectively. The tracks, from Scott’s new album Utopia, up his count to eight top 10s since the chart began. Drake achieves his record-extending 29th top 10 and Playboi Carti earns his first.

For a second week, three songs from the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, infuse the Global 200’s top 10: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” which becomes the top-charting such hit (7-4, up 19% to 56.7 million streams worldwide); Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (up 8-6 for a new high); and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua (down to No. 7 from its No. 6 best).

Elsewhere, Myke Towers’ “LaLa” falls 4-5, after reaching No. 3.

Jung Kook & Latto Lead Global Excl. U.S., Quevedo Hits Top 10

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, concurrently tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, with 112.8 million streams (down 18%) and 5,000 sold (down 81%) outside the U.S. July 28-Aug. 3.

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” rebounds 3-2 on Global Excl. U.S., three weeks after it led the list, and NewJeans’ “Super Shy” dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high.

As on the Global 200, three songs from the Barbie soundtrack rank in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” which likewise becomes the highest-charting hit from the set (7-4); Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (steady at its No. 5 best); and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua (12-6, becoming Ice Spice’s second top 10 and Minaj and Aqua’s first each).

Travis Scott debuts two songs in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti, and “Meltdown,” featuring Drake, at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. Scott adds his fourth top 10 on the chart, while Playboi Carti earns his first and Drake, his sixth.

Also new in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Quevedo’s “Columbia” jumps 14-9, with 35.7 million streams (up 9%) outside the U.S. The Spanish rapper/singer notches his second top 10, after “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” with Bizarrap, reigned for six weeks in July-September 2022.

