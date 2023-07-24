Jung Kook’s ‘Seven,’ Featuring Latto, Blasts In at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Followed by Jason Aldean

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Jung Kook becomes the second member of BTS with a Hot 100 leader, after Jimin’s “Like Crazy” launched at No. 1 in April.

Latto also lands her first Hot 100 No. 1.

Plus, Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” debuts at No. 2 on the Hot 100. The song, released in May, debuts with the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years, after CMT pulled its video, which premiered July 14, from rotation after three days, resulting in a surge of attention.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated July 29, 2023) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (July 25). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Seven” is the 1,151st No. 1 since the Hot 100 began in August 1958. It’s the 68th leader to debut at No. 1.

Streams, airplay & sales: “Seven” soars in at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles sold from its release July 14 through July 20, according to Luminate. (The song’s original and instrumental versions were released July 14 and its “Summer” and “Band” mixes arrived July 17; all were available for download for 69 cents. The song’s original version was also available for purchase on CD beginning July 14 for $1.99.)

“Seven” debuts at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart and No. 4 on Streaming Songs. While below the all-format Radio Songs tally, it debuts at No. 30 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 33 on Pop Airplay.

Jung Kook’s Hot 100 history: Jung Kook earns his first Hot 100 No. 1, or even top 10, following two charted songs in 2022: Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right,” featuring Jung Kook, hit No. 22 (July), after Jung Kook’s own “Stay Alive” spent a week on the list at No. 95 (February).

BTS now with 2 members with Hot 100 No. 1s: Jung Kook becomes the second member of BTS with a Hot 100 No. 1 (or, again, even a top 10), after Jimin’s “Like Crazy” debuted at No. 1 in April.

BTS – comprising j-hope, Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V – has posted six Hot 100 leaders.

The superstar Korean septet is now among elite company, as nine groups boast multiple members with solo Hot 100 No. 1s:

The Beatles

The Black Eyed Peas

Blind Faith

BTS

Destiny’s Child

Fugees

Genesis

Hot Boys

One Direction

Further, with BTS having logged six Hot 100 No. 1s and Jung Kook and Jimin with one No. 1 each, BTS joins The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny’s Child and Genesis as the only groups with leaders and multiple members also with No. 1s.

Latto leads: Latto likewise earns her first Hot 100 No. 1 with “Seven.” She previously hit the top 10 with “Big Energy,” which rose to No. 3 in April 2022.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” roars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2, as it drew 11.6 million streams (up 547%) and 7.3 million in radio airplay audience (up 17%) and sold 228,000 (up 27,625%) July 14-20.

The track debuts at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, where it’s Aldean’s first leader, and No. 37 on Streaming Songs. While not on Radio Songs, it holds at No. 25 in its ninth week on Country Airplay.

The song scores the largest digital sales week for a country title (defined as by those that have hit Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart) in over 10 years, since Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, sold 244,000, as reflected on charts dated July 6, 2013.

On July 18, Billboard confirmed that CMT had pulled the official video for “Try That in a Small Town” after three days in rotation; the network declined to say why. Following CMT’s decision, Aldean posted a message to his Instagram Stories addressing the contrasting reactions that the song and video have faced.

The song’s video, released July 14, features footage of an American flag burning, protesters in confrontation with police, looters breaking a display case and thieves robbing a convenience store. The clip has prompted a firestorm of opinions about it and the song’s intent and messaging.

Aldean achieves his second Hot 100 top 10, after “Dirt Road Anthem,” which, helped by its remix featuring Ludacris, hit No. 7 in July 2011.

“Try That in a Small Town” concurrently re-enters at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100. (The single spent one prior week on Hot Country Songs, at No. 35 on the June 3-dated list, reflecting its first week of tracking.) Aldean adds his 10th Hot Country Songs champ. He first led with “Why” in May 2006 and had most recently reigned with “Burnin’ It Down” in 2014. He also notches his 37th top 10; he’s peaked in the top 10 at least once each year dating to his first such hit, “Hicktown,” in 2005 – the longest active streak of annual top 10s on the chart.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” descends to No. 3 on the Hot 100 after 14 weeks at No. 1; it’s tied for the fifth-longest command in the chart’s history. It lands an eighth week atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, having ranked at No. 1 each week since the seasonal recap returned.

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” falls to No. 4 on the Hot 100 after three weeks at its No. 2 high.

Notably, thanks to Aldean, Wallen and Combs’ hits, which rank at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively, on Hot Country Songs, the top three songs on the chart place in the Hot 100’s top four spots for the first time since the rankings began using the same formula.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” dips 4-5 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3, as it logs a fifth week atop Radio Songs (92.9 million, up 1%). It tops Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs for a 47th week, extending the longest reign since the chart began (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Gunna’s “Fukumean” rises 7-6 for a new Hot 100 high – and reaches No. 1 on Streaming Songs (27.4 million, up 16%), where it’s the rapper’s second leader, after “Drip Too Hard,” with Lil Baby, ruled for a week in October 2018. “Fukumean” tops both the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a second week each.

Two weeks after arriving as her third Hot 100 No. 1, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” retreats 3-7; Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” climbs 9-8, after hitting No. 7; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” backtracks 6-9, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January; and, rounding out the top 10, Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, drops 8-10, after it debuted at its No. 2 peak.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated July 29), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com Tuesday (July 25).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.