Jung Kook & Latto’s ‘Seven’ Notches Fourth Week at No. 1 Billboard Global Charts

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, logs a fourth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 19). Three weeks earlier, the song became the first leader on the lists for a member of BTS as a soloist.

Marking another unprecedented feat, “Seven” is the first song since Global Excl. U.S. began in September 2020 to open with four consecutive weeks of 100 million-plus streams outside the U.S.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Seven’ Scores 4th Week Atop Global 200

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, posts a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 111.7 million streams (down 10%) and 4,000 sold (down 68%) worldwide Aug. 4-10.

The song is just the second of 2023 to debut atop the Global 200 and spend at least its first four weeks at No. 1, after Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tallied its first six weeks on the chart at the summit beginning in January.

For a third week, three songs from the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, chart in the Global 200’s top 10: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” rises 4-2, Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” jumps 6-3, as both songs hit new highs, and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua, rebounds to its No. 6 best, from No. 7.

Elsewhere, Myke Towers’ “LaLa” lifts 5-4 on the Global 200, after reaching No. 3, and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” climbs 11-5, after hitting No. 3. The latter is the only song in the top 10 with gains in both worldwide streaming (49.1 million, up 7%) and sales (10,000, up 75%).

Jung Kook & Latto Make History Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fourth week, with 101.9 million streams (down 10%) and 3,000 sold (down 50%) outside the U.S. Aug. 4-10.

As on the Global 200, the song is only the second this year to begin atop Global Excl. U.S. and spend at least its first four weeks at No. 1, following Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (six weeks, starting in January).

Meanwhile, “Seven” is the first song since Global Excl. U.S. began to premiere with four consecutive weeks of 100 million-plus streams outside the U.S., as its latest sum follows frames of 112.8 million (Aug. 12), 138.1 million (Aug. 5) and 196 million (July 29).

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” keeps at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., after it led the list for a week in July.

Also as on the Global 200, three songs from the Barbie soundtrack rank in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” pushes 5-3, becoming the highest-charting hit from the collection, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” holds at its No. 4 high and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua, slips to No. 9 from its No. 6 best.

Plus, NewJeans’ “Super Shy” drops 3-5 on Global Excl. U.S., after reaching No. 2.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 19, 2023)

