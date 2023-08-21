Jung Kook & Latto’s ‘Seven’ Adds Fifth Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, notches a fifth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 26). Four weeks earlier, the song became the first leader on the lists for a member of BTS as a soloist.

Also on the Global 200, Oliver Anthony Music’s viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” – new at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 – and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” launch at Nos. 2 and 7, respectively.

On Global Excl. U.S., V’s “Love Me Again” debuts at No. 6 and “Rainy Days” begins at No. 8, as he becomes the fifth member of BTS to have hit the chart’s top 10 solo.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Seven’ Adds 5th Week Atop Global 200

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, claims a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 104.3 million streams (down 7%) and 4,000 sold (down 9%) worldwide Aug. 11-17.

The song is just the second of 2023 to debut atop the Global 200 and spend at least its first five weeks at No. 1, after Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tallied its first six weeks on the chart at the summit beginning in January.

Oliver Anthony Music’s breakout hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuts at No. 2 on the Global 200. Officially released Aug. 11, the song by the Farmville, Va.-based singer-songwriter drew 20.2 million streams and sold 156,000 worldwide through Aug. 17.

Notably, and not unexpectedly, given the song’s lyrical focus on Anthony’s take on the current state of America, the bulk of its consumption – 88% of its streams and 95% of its sales – was domestic in its opening week; the song totaled 2.8 million streams and sold 9,000 outside the U.S., and does not make the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” returns to its No. 3 Global 200 high, from No. 5, while two songs from the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, round out the top five: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” down to No. 4 from its No. 2 high, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” which dips to No. 5 from its No. 3 best.

Elsewhere, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” debuts at No. 7 on the Global 200, with 43.5 million streams and 5,000 sold worldwide. Rodrigo scores her sixth top 10, and second from her second LP, Guts (due Sept. 8), after “Vampire” bowed in July as her third No. 1.

BTS’ Jung Kook & V in Global Excl. U.S. Top 10

Jung Kook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fifth week, with 95.1 million streams (down 7%) and 3,000 sold (down 4%) outside the U.S. Aug. 11-17.

As on the Global 200, the song is only the second this year to begin atop Global Excl. U.S. and spend at least its first five weeks at No. 1, following Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (six weeks, starting in January).

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” keeps at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., after it led the list for a week in July; Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” holds at its No. 3 high; Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” repeats at its No. 4 best; and NewJeans’ “Super Shy” is steady at No. 5, after reaching No. 2.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, V’s “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days” debut at Nos. 6 and 8, respectively. The former starts with 37.3 million streams and 19,000 sold outside the U.S., the latter, with 36 million streams and 18,000 sold.

V becomes the fifth member of BTS to hit the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 solo. Here’s a recap, ranked by peak position, of BTS members’ 11 top 10s (including one No. 1) on the chart outside the group – with BTS having tallied 11 top 10s (including seven No. 1s) on the survey:

“Seven,” Jung Kook feat. Latto, No. 1 (five weeks to date), July 2023

“Like Crazy,” Jimin, No. 2, April 2023

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 2, July 2022

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 2, May 2022

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 4, December 2022

“Love Me Again,” V, No. 6 (to date), August 2023

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 6, November 2022

“Rainy Days,” V, No. 8 (to date), August 2023

“Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” Jimin, No. 8, April 2023

“Stay Alive,” Jung Kook, No. 8, February 2022

“Vibe,” TAEYANG feat. Jimin, No. 9, January 2023

