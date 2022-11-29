Jung Kook’s ‘Dreamers’ Debuts Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

Jung Kook’s “Dreamers” snags the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Dec. 3, following its release amid the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday.

“Dreamers,” recorded for the international soccer tournament held this year in Qatar, premiered Nov. 20, the day of the World Cup’s kickoff. The BTS member performed the tune during the opening ceremonies that day.

It’s Jung Kook’s first solo No. 1 on the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart; he previously rose as high as No. 2 with “Stay Alive” in February.

“Dreamers” concurrently starts at Nos. 4 and 9 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 charts, respectively, and also crowns the U.S.-based Digital Song Sales list.

Jung Kook is followed on Hot Trending Songs by Red Velvet, whose “Birthday” bows at No. 2. The song debuts thanks to activity prior to its release (the group’s EP The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday arrived Nov. 28, while the latest chart covers data from Nov. 18-24), as fans discussed the song and the EP’s promotional materials.

Two tracks from BIBI, “BIBI Vengeance” and “JOTTO,” rank at Nos. 3 and 5, respectively, on Hot Trending Songs following the Nov. 18 release of her album Lowlife Princess: Noir. The songs sandwich Rammstein’s “Adieu,” which appears at No. 4. The veteran rockers premiered a video Nov. 24 for the song from the group’s album Zeit, released in April.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.