JUN & XIUMIN Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Thai rapper-singer Lisa of BLACKPINK returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 8), powered by Twitter, as “Lalisa” logs a fourth week at the summit.

“Lalisa,” released in September 2021, is the fourth-longest-leading No. 1 in the chart’s brief history, breaking out of a tie with BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” and BTS’ “Yet to Come.” BTS’ “Butter” has spent the most time at No. 1 (20 weeks), followed by Ha Sung Woon and Jimin’s “With You” and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven weeks each).

When “Lalisa” first led the Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 6), Lisa became the first woman to top the tally. The song is also the only title to appear on every Hot Trending Songs chart dating to the survey’s inception (50 weeks and counting).

Among other Hot Trending Songs moves, JUN’s “Limbo” debuts at No. 16, marking the SEVENTEEN member’s first solo entry on the chart. The track arrived Sept. 23, shortly after the group finished the U.S. leg of its Be the Sun world tour.

Plus, XIUMIN’s “Brand New” opens at No. 17, becoming the EXO member’s first solo entry on the ranking. It’s the title track from his debut EP, released Sept. 26.

Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

