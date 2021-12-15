Jor’Dan Armstrong Earns First Gospel Airplay No. 1 With ‘My God’

Jor’Dan Armstrong achieves his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay chart as “My God” crowns the survey dated Dec. 18.

In the tracking week ending Dec. 12, the single increased by 11% in plays, according to MRC Data.

Armstrong co-wrote “My God” with Antareo Johnson and Thomas “Tillie” Man.

Explore Explore Jor'Dan Armstrong See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“These days in popular music it is often trendy to brag about material things, so to see a song go to No. 1 that acclaims God is refreshing,” Armstrong tells Billboard. “‘My God’ is a song of celebration and I hope it will be the soundtrack to rejoice in life’s accomplishments.”

Armstrong, from Baton Rouge, La., and currently based in Atlanta, lands his first Gospel Airplay leader in his third visit to the chart. The song follows “So Much Love,” which reached No. 19 in October 2017, and his featured turn on Uncle Reece’s “I Can’t Help Myself,” which hit No. 21 in June 2014.