Hot 100 First-Timers: Joony Scores First Chart Entry Thanks to Feature on Brent Faiyaz’s ‘FYTB’

Joony makes his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 23), thanks to his featured credit on Brent Faiyaz’s “FYTB,” which debuts at No. 97.

The track starts with 5.7 million U.S. streams in the July 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate. It appears on Faiyaz’s sophomore LP Wasteland, which dropped July 8 (on the Lost Kids label) and debuts at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 88,000 equivalent album units.

“It’s such a beautiful thing,” Joony tells Billboard. “It’s such a big thing for Black music and hip-hop and R&B to be the No. 2 album in the country independently — as an independent artist. It’s amazing.”

“FYTB” earns the 21-year-old Silver Spring, Md., rapper (real name Jonathan Negero) his first placements on Billboard‘s charts. Along with the Hot 100, the song launches at No. 10 on Hot R&B Songs and No. 28 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

The track marks the second collaboration between Joony and Faiyaz, who also hails from Maryland. The pair previously linked up for the song “Paper Soldier” last year.

Outside of his work with Faiyaz, Joony has released multiple solo projects, including his most recent LP Pretty in Black in May.