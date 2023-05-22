Jonas Brothers Notch Fourth No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

Jonas Brothers notch their fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated May 27) as The Album enters atop the list with 35,500 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending May 18, according to Luminate. The trio previously led the list with Happiness Begins (2019), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009) and A Little Bit Longer (2008).

Also in the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart, Daft Punk’s former No. 1 Random Access Memories re-enters at No. 2 following its 10th anniversary deluxe reissue, Lauren Daigle’s self-titled album arrives at No. 3 and Joji’s Smithereens re-enters at No. 7 after its vinyl release.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. The new May 27, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on May 23. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of The Album’s 35,500 sold, physical sales comprise 29,000 (20,000 on CD, 9,000 on vinyl) and digital download sales comprise 6,500.

Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories charges back onto the list, as the former No. 1 re-enters at No. 2 after its 10th anniversary deluxe reissue on May 12. The set returns with a little over 32,000 copies sold (up 4,452%) after the album was reissued as a digital download, CD and vinyl LP with additional tracks.

Lauren Daigle’s new self-titled studio album bows at No. 3 on Top Album Sales, selling 20,000 copies in its first week. It’s her second top 10-charting effort, following her last release, 2018’s No. 2-peaking Look Up Child.

Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract) falls 1-4 in its second week on the list, selling 20,000 copies (down 76%), the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 soundtrack falls 3-5 in its second frame (19,000; down 33%) and SEVENTEEN’s SEVENTEEN 10th Mini Album: FML dips 4-6 (16,000; down 41%).

Joji’s Smithereens surges back onto the chart at No. 7 with 13,000 copies sold (up 5,272%) after it was released on vinyl. The set debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Nov. 19, 2022-dated list.

Taylor Swift’s former leader Midnights falls 6-8 (13,000; up 9%), Agust D’s chart-topping D-Day descends 5-9 (12,000; down 10%) and LE SSERAFIM’s Unforgiven drops 2-10 in its second week (nearly 12,000; down 69%).

In the week ending May 18, there were 1.778 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 12% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.448 million (down 12.8%) and digital albums comprised 331,000 (down 8.1%).

There were 620,000 CD albums sold in the week ending May 18 (down 15.9% week-over-week) and 817,000 vinyl albums sold (down 10.6%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 13.293 million (up 5.2% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 18.789 million (up 27.4%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 39.333 million (up 10.3% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 32.289 million (up 17.1%) and digital album sales total 7.043 million (down 13.1%).