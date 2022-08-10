Johnny’s WEST Debuts at No. 1, GENERATIONS From EXILE TRIBE at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

J-pop boy band Johnny’s WEST’s “Hoshi no ame” blasts in at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 10.

The group’s 19th single sold 251,678 CDs in its first week to rule sales, while also topping look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer. These two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology fueled the track to the peak position — the song comes in at No. 30 for radio and No. 35 for Twitter mentions.

At No. 2 for sales this week is ≠ME’s “Su, sukijanai!,” the fourth single by the 12-member girl group. While launching with over 110,000 copies in its first week, the track couldn’t accumulate enough points in other areas — No. 43 for look-ups, No. 15 for Twitter, and No. 67 for radio — and bows at No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

GENERATIONS From EXILE TRIBE’s new song called “Chikara no kagiri” sold 62,083 CDs to come in at No. 3 for sales. The theme song for the ongoing Fuji TV drama series Teppachi! collected points in a balanced way — No. 12 for downloads (4,828 units) for example — and debuts at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100.

Ado’s One Piece anime movie theme “Shinjidai (Uta from ONE PIECE FILM RED)” rises 7-3 on the Japan Hot 100, after the highly anticipated film opened in Japanese theaters Aug. 6. The track soared in a number of metrics, for example 3-1 for downloads (from 7,760 to 15,406 units), 8-2 for streaming (from 6,032,422 to 8,181,013 weekly streams), and 13-6 for video (from 1,192,634 to 1,554,590 weekly views). Other tracks by the “Usse-wa” singer are featured in the movie’s soundtrack, so how they perform on the Japan song chart is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Aug. 1 to 7, see here.