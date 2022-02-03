John Mellencamp’s ‘Strictly a One-Eyed Jack’ Debuts in Top 10 on Top Album Sales & Americana/Folk Albums Charts

John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid 2021 at the Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 25, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut.

John Mellencamp’s latest album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, makes a top 10 debut on a trio of Billboard charts, as the set jumps in at No. 5 on Americana/Folk Albums, No. 6 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 8 on Top Album Sales (charts dated Feb. 5).

Jack was released on Jan. 20 and marks Mellencamp’s fifth consecutive top five-charting effort on Americana/Folk Albums.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Top Current Album Sales ranks the week’s biggest-selling current albums (not including catalog – older – releases). Americana/Folk Albums lists the week’s most popular Americana/folk releases, ranked by equivalent album units.

Of Strictly a One-Eyed Jack’s 6,000 copies sold in its first week (ending Jan. 27, according to MRC Data, in the U.S.), physical sales comprise 4,000 (all from its CD; a vinyl LP release is due on May 20) and digital sales comprise 2,000 sold.

Also on Top Album Sales, the Encanto soundtrack reaches No. 1 for the first time, as it climbs 4-1 in its sixth week on the chart, with 19,000 copies sold (up 10%). Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell re-enters the list at No. 2 in the wake of his death, selling just over 16,000 copies (up 7,376%) and Walker Hayes’ Country Stuff: The Album debuts at No. 3 with 16,000 sold.

Adele’s chart-topping 30 falls 3-4 with 15,000 sold (down 14%), ENHYPEN’s Dimension: Answer descends 2-5 with 9,000 (down 57%) and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours rises 10-6 with 7,000 (up 10%). Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) is a non-mover at No. 7 with 6,000 (down 16%), The Lumineers’ Brightside drops 1-9 in its second week, selling nearly 6,000 copies and Olivia Rodrigo’s former leader Sour falls 6-10 with just under 6,000 sold (down 35%).

In the week ending Jan. 27, there were 1.676 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 3.1% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.255 million (up down 5.3%) and digital albums comprised 421,000 (up 4.3%).

Year-to-date album sales total 6.946 million (down 12.9% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 5.324 million (down 12%) and digital album sales total 1.623 million (down 15.9%).