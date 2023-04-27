Joey Moi Sets New Record for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers Chart

Joey Moi makes history on Billboard’s Hot 100 Producers chart, as he scores a 28th total week at No. 1 (on the list dated April 29), surpassing Dan Nigro for the most weeks spent on top in the chart’s five-year history.

Moi continues his reign thanks to 13 production credits on the latest Billboard Hot 100, nearly all of which are from Morgan Wallen’s latest album, One Thing at a Time. The set tallies a seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Leading Moi’s Hot 100 haul is “Last Night” at No. 2, after spending three weeks at No. 1. Here’s a recap of all 13 of his production credits on the latest chart:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title:

No. 2, Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

No. 18, Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

No. 22, Morgan Wallen, “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

No. 24, Morgan Wallen, “One Thing at a Time”

No. 25, Morgan Wallen, “Thought You Should Know”

No. 34, HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”

No. 61, Morgan Wallen, “Ain’t That Some”

No. 64, Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

No. 66, Morgan Wallen, “I Wrote the Book”

No. 67, Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST, “Cowgirls”

No. 68, Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church, “Man Made a Bar”

No. 84, Morgan Wallen, “Sunrise”

No. 98, Morgan Wallen, “‘98 Braves”

Notably, all 36 of One Thing at a Time’s tracks hit the Hot 100 in the set’s debut chart week (March 18), setting a new one-week record for Wallen for the most simultaneously-charted titles.

With his 28th week at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers, Moi surpasses Dan Nigro, who scored 27 weeks on top, all in 2021, thanks to his work on Olivia Rodrigo’s LP Sour, fueled most heavily by its two No. 1 Hot 100 hits, “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers:

28, Joey Moi

27, Dan Nigro

18, Louis Bell

14, Greg Kurstin

13, MAG

11, Owen Bradley

9, 30Roc

8, Finneas

7, Dr. Luke

7, OZ

7, Taylor Swift

Moi concurrently scores a record-extending 105th week at No. 1 on the Country Producers chart. He’s just the second person to amass at least 100 weeks at No. 1 on a Billboard producers chart, along with Tainy (119 weeks atop Latin Producers).

Billboard’s weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings). Billboard launched its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as genre-specific rankings for country, rock & alternative, R&B/hip-hop, R&B, rap, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic in June 2019. Alternative and hard rock joined in 2020, along with seasonal holiday rankings in 2022.