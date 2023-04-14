JO1’s ‘Tiger’ Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

JO1’s “Tiger” hits No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, rocketing from No. 84 on the chart dated April 12.

On the chart tallying the week from April 3 to 9, “Tiger” launched with 416,473 CDs and ruled sales while also dominating radio airplay and downloads. The 11-member boy band’s seventh single also came in at No. 31 for streaming and No. 61 for video views.

Veteran rock band BUMP OF CHICKEN’s new single “SOUVENIR” rises to No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100, powered by sales (58,799 singles sold in its first week, No. 2) and downloads (No. 19). The track is currently at No. 91 for radio and not yet charting in the top 100 for streaming and video, so how these metrics with room for improvement fare in the coming weeks is something to keep an eye on.

Related Rich Paul Had an Adorable Moment With Adele While Livestreaming

Explore Explore JO1 See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Kenshi Yonezu’s “LADY” has been steadily improving in streaming, rising 23-18 for the metric with 4,222,153 weekly streams. The music video dropped this week and racked up 807,887 views to come in at No. 16 for the metric, so combined with strong radio and downloads, the track moves 7-5 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from to Apr. 3 to 9, see here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.