JO1 Soars to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

JO1’s “Bokura no kisetsu” (“Our season”) tops this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Dec. 13 to 19, soaring from No. 61 with 516,603 copies sold in its first week.

The 11-member boy band’s lead track off its fifth single “WANDERING” rules physical sales and Twitter mentions, while also coming in at No. 2 for look-ups (the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer), No. 4 for downloads, No. 9 for streaming, No. 32 for video views, and No. 65 for radio airplay. The track was fueled by the two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology and also collected additional points through the digital metrics to topple last week’s No. 1 song — Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” — from the top spot.

The band’s previous No. 1 single, “REAL,” launched at No. 65 for downloads and No. 48 for streaming. “Bokura no kisetsu” is off to a much better start in these two digital realms, indicating that the group has steadily expanded its reach in-between releases.

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” slips to No. 2 but is still going strong. While halving figure-wise from last week’s 87,649 downloads to this week’s 39,009, the song holds at No. 1 for the metric. It also continues to rule streaming, though it also falls a bit from last week’s 10,515,957 streams to 9,649,396 this week. The music video, released during the chart week, tops video views with 3,183,554 weekly views.

King Gnu’s “Ichizu” rises a notch to No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 after debuting last week. The latest track by the popular four-man band is cruising along at No. 3 for downloads, No. 4 for streaming, No. 2 for video, and No. 2 for radio. This song and “Zankyosanka” will likely maintain their performances in streaming and stick around near the top of the Japan Hot 100 for a while.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, dated Dec. 13 to 19, see here.