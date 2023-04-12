10 First Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Jisoo, Luh Tyler, Xikers, Sam Barber & More

Billboard has more than 200 different charts on its roster, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While A-list artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Hundreds of artists chart their songs and albums on Billboard’s rankings each week, but these 10 appear on surveys for the first time (on the latest April 15-dated charts).

Jisoo

The South Korean singer and BLACKPINK member makes her first solo appearance on Billboard’s charts thanks to her first two songs apart from the group: “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me” (YG/Interscope). The former debuts at No. 2 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 10 on Digital Song Sales (6,000 downloads sold March 31-April 6, according to Luminate), while the latter starts at No. 4 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 19 on Digital Song Sales (3,000 sold). Both songs also hit Billboard’s global listings: “Flowers” at No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts and “All Eyes on Me” at No. 42 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 78 on the Global 200. Jisoo concurrently enters at No. 2 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Luh Tyler

The 17-year-old Tallahassee-based artist’s debut mixtape My Vision, released March 31 via Motion Music/Atlantic Records, starts at No. 2 on the Heatseekers Albums chart with 7,000 equivalent album units. The up-and-coming rapper signed to Atlantic near the end of 2022.

xikers

The South Korean 10-piece group makes its chart arrival thanks to its new EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing. The set, released March 30 via KQ Entertainment, debuts at No. 4 on World Albums and No. 75 on the Billboard 200 with 13,000 equivalent album units. Of that sum, 12,000 is from album sales, helping the collection also open at No. 7 on Top Album Sales. The group — which comprises Hunter, Hyunwoo, Jinsik, Junghoon, Junmin, Minjae, Seeun, Sumin, Yechan and Yujun — also launches at No. 1 on the Emerging Artists chart. The only other Korean acts to debut at No. 1 on Emerging Artists are BLACKPINK (in 2018), TOMORROW X TOGETHER (2019) and BTS members Suga (2021) and Jung Kook (2022).

Sam Barber

The 18-year-old country/folk/rock singer-songwriter and Missouri native makes his chart arrival with his single “Straight and Narrow.” The track, released via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records, debuts at No. 24 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 38 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs with 2.1 million U.S. streams (up 397%). Barber initially went by Sam R Barber but dropped the “R” after signing to Atlantic last month.

Kid Culture

Kid Culture (real name Daniel Hackett) already has a number of charting entries as a producer, but he reaches Billboard’s charts as a recording artist for the first time thanks to his single “Keep It.” The track, released via Vol. I/Epic Records, opens at No. 39 on Rhythmic Airplay. Prior to “Keep It,” he co-produced Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” (No. 2 peak on the Hot 100 in 2020), as well as Polo G’s “Go Part 1” (No. 86, 2021) and Lil Mosey’s “Kamikaze” (No. 97, 2018) and was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for his work on Cordae’s The Lost Boy. Kid Culture hails from Seattle and is signed to Epic Records.

6arelyhuman & kets4eki

The two artists each achieve their first career chart hit thanks to their collaboration “Hands Up!” The song, released via FabFantasy/Anuba Records, debuts at No. 20 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 959,000 official U.S. streams in the latest tracking week.

Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social

Las Vegas-based comedians/improvisers Matt Donnelly and Paul Mattingly each score their first chart entries with their album Hey Scoops (billed as Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social), on Cosmos Records. The set debuts at No. 9 on the Comedy Albums chart. Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social doubles as a podcast, on which Donnelly and Mattingly take on current events. Donnelly is also a co-host on Penn Jillette’s Penn’s Sunday School podcast and Mattingly co-hosts the Geek Shock Podcast and The Ugly Couch Show podcast.

Rebzyyx & hoshie star

The two artists team up on “All I Want Is You” and each score their first chart appearance. The song, released in February 2021 via last nite/Arista Records, debuts at No. 36 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs with 608,000 official U.S. streams.

Paid Pat

The Memphis rapper notches his first chart entry thanks to his song “A Drop,” released via Brick Squad Monopoly Records. The track debuts at No. 12 on Rap Digital Song Sales and No. 17 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales with 1,000 downloads sold.

Musa Keys, Morravey & Logos Olori

All three artists achieve their first-ever chart placements, all on Billboard‘s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, thanks to their featured credits on tracks by Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter DaVido. Musa Keys’ feature on “Unavailable” debuts at No. 8, Morravey’s credit on “In the Garden” starts at No. 18 and Logos Olori arrives on “Picasso” at No. 31. All three songs appear on DaVido’s new LP Timeless, released March 31 via DaVido Music Worldwide/RCA Records. The set debuts at No. 2 on World Albums and No. 37 on the Billboard 200 with 17,000 units.