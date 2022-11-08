JIN Becomes Sixth BTS Member to Hit No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘The Astronaut’

JIN becomes the sixth member of BTS to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart as a soloist, as he jumps from No. 12 to the summit of the Nov. 12-dated survey, thanks to his new solo single “The Astronaut.”

The track debuts at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 44,000 downloads sold in its first tracking week, according to Luminate, following its Oct. 28 release.

JIN joins J-Hope, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V as the sixth member of BTS to rule Emerging Artists solo. RM led for a week in November 2018; Suga, for a week in December 2021; V, for a week this January; Jung Kook, for a week in February; and J-Hope, for a week in July. Fellow BTS bandmate Jimin has so far reached No. 12, in May. (Suga also appeared on the chart via the moniker Agust D in 2018.)

“The Astronaut” earns JIN his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it opens at No. 51. He’s the fifth BTS member to score a solo hit on the chart, joining J-Hope, Jung Kook, Suga and V. As a group, BTS has tallied 26 entries on the chart, with six hitting No. 1 among 10 top 10s.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

