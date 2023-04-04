Jimin Becomes First BTS Member to Rule Artist 100 Chart Solo, Thanks to ‘FACE’ & ‘Like Crazy’

Jimin jumps from No. 10 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 8), becoming the top musical act in the United States for the first time, thanks to his new solo album, FACE, and its breakout track, “Like Crazy.”

The set, released via BigHit Music/Geffen/Interscope Records, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 164,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. The last artist to debut as high with a first charting effort was Olivia Rodrigo, whose LP Sour debuted at No. 1 in June 2021.

The new album’s “Like Crazy” concurrently blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Jimin’s first solo No. 1 outside BTS, which has scored six leaders.

Jimin also becomes the first South Korean soloist top the Hot 100.

All seven members of BTS have scored solo Hot 100-charting songs, with Jimin the first to reach No. 1. Here’s a look at every entry on the chart by a BTS member so far, listed chronologically:

Artist Billing, Title (Peak Position, Date):

J-Hope feat. Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup” (No. 81; Oct. 12, 2019)

Agust D (Suga’s alternate billing), “Daechwita” (No. 76; June 6, 2020)

Juice WRLD & Suga, “Girl of My Dreams” (No. 29; Dec. 25, 2021)

V, “Christmas Tree” (No. 79; Jan. 8, 2022)

Jung Kook, “Stay Alive” (No. 95; Feb. 26, 2022)

PSY feat. Suga, “That That” (No. 80; May 14, 2022)

Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, “Left and Right” (No. 22; July 9, 2022)

J-Hope, “More” (No. 82; July 16, 2022)

J-Hope, “Arson” (No. 96; July 30, 2022)

JIN, “The Astronaut” (No. 51; Nov. 12, 2022)

RM with Youjeen, “Wild Flower” (No. 83; Dec. 17, 2022)

TAEYANG feat. Jimin, “Vibe” (No. 76; Jan. 28, 2023)

J-Hope with J. Cole, “On the Street” (No. 60; March 18, 2023)

Jimin, “Set Me Free, Pt. 2” (No. 30; April 1, 2023)

Jimin, “Like Crazy,” (No, 1; April 8, 2023)

Jimin is the first solo member of BTS to hit No. 1 on the Artist 100, and is the only member of the group to have reached the chart.

A week ago, he became the seventh member of the septet to rule the Emerging Artists chart. (He graduates from the survey this week, due to his new Billboard 200 and Hot 100 success, per chart rules).

Jimin is also the first South Korean soloist to crown the Artist 100. The South Korean groups to lead the list: BTS (21 weeks), BLACKPINK, Stray Kids (two each), SuperM, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and TWICE (one each).

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, Lana Del Rey vaults 29-5 thanks to her new album, Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which opens at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (115,000 units), marking her ninth top 10. Fall Out Boy re-enters at No. 8 thanks to its new LP So Much (For) Stardust, which starts at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (64,000 units), becoming the act’s seventh top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.