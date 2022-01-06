Jesse Frasure Rules Country Songwriters Chart Thanks to Hits by Michael Ray & More

Jesse Frasure leads Billboard‘s Country Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 8) for the first time, thanks to four songwriting credits on the latest Hot Country Songs chart.

Michael Ray’s “Whiskey and Rain,” which Frasure co-wrote with Josh Thompson, leads his haul at No. 6 with 24.9 million radio audience impressions, 5.3 million U.S. streams and 1,300 downloads sold in the Dec. 24-30 tracking week, according to MRC Data. It also holds at its No. 2 high on Country Airplay.

Explore Explore Jesse Frasure See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Here’s a look at all four of Frasure’s songwriting credits on the latest Hot Country Songs chart:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title (co-songwriters in addition to Frasure)

No. 6, Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain” (Josh Thompson)

No. 8, Kane Brown, “One Mississippi” (Kane Brown, Levon Gray, Ernest Keith Smith)

No. 25, Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy” (Miranda Lambert)

No. 31, Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer” (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Ashley Gorley)

Frasure earned his first songwriting credit on Hot Country Songs in 2014: the No. 3-peaking “Sun Daze” by Florida Georgia Line. Since then, he’s upped his total to 19 Hot Country Songs top 10s as a writer, including two No. 1s: Marshmello and Kane Brown’s “One Thing Right” in 2019, and Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song” in 2021.

On Country Airplay, Frasure has scored 12 No. 1s as a writer, most recently with “What’s Your Country Song.”

As a producer, Frasure has notched 10 No. 1s on Country Airplay and two on Hot Country Songs.

On the latest Country Producers chart, Zach Crowell tallies a sixth week at No. 1, thanks to a pair of production credits on Hot Country Songs: Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring Lauren Alaina/MacKenzie Porter, at No. 2, and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s duet “Never Say Never,” at No. 26. Crowell is the sole credited producer on both tracks. He becomes the fourth talent to spend at least six weeks atop Country Producers, after Joey Moi (49), Dann Huff (46) and Jay Joyce (16), dating to the chart’s June 2019 inception.

The weekly Country Songwriters and Country Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Country Songs chart. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Country Songwriters and Country Producers charts, in addition to all overall and genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.