Jenny Lewis Earns First No. 1 Song With ‘Psychos’

Jenny Lewis reaches No. 1 on a Billboard songs chart for the first time with “Psychos,” which rises from No. 2 to the top of the Adult Alternative Airplay list dated July 22.

Lewis’ first ruler comes in her fourth solo appearance on the ranking. She first made Adult Alternative Airplay with “Just One of the Guys,” which peaked at No. 13 in October 2014. Then came “Red Bull & Hennessy” (No. 10, April 2019) and “Wasted Youth” (No. 40, August 2019).

The singer-songwriter also boasts one appearance on the chart as the singer of Rilo Kiley, which peaked at No. 30 in November 2007 with “Silver Lining.”

Lewis is the first solo woman to reign on Adult Alternative Airplay since Rosa Linn, whose “Snap” led for seven weeks beginning in October 2022.

Lewis is also the fourth act to earn a first Adult Alternative Airplay leader in 2023, following boygenius, White Reaper and TALK. In all of 2022, five acts led the list for the first time.

Concurrently, “Psychos” ranks at No. 40, after rising as high as No. 33 in June, on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 1 million audience impressions, up 4%, July 7-13, according to Luminate.

“Psychos” is the lead single from Joy’All, Lewis’ fifth album. The set debuted at its No. 29 high on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums ranking dated June 24 with 9,000 equivalent album units earned and has accumulated 17,000 units to date.

Beyond songs charts, Lewis has notched two No. 1s on the Vinyl Albums survey: On the Line (2019) and Voyager (2014). The former also topped the sales-based Internet Albums and Tastemakers charts.

All Billboard charts dated July 22 will refresh on Billboard.com on Tuesday, July 18.