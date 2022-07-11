Hot 100 First-Timers: Jelly Roll’s Country-Rock Jam ‘Son of a Sinner’ Debuts

Jelly Roll scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as “Son of a Sinner” starts at No. 67 on the chart dated July 16.

The track, released on Bailee & Buddy/BMG/Broken Bow Records/Stoney Creek Records, debuts with 6.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, 5.8 million U.S. streams (up 41%) and 2,000 downloads sold in the July 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The singer/rapper (real name: Jason DeFord) has forged a steady presence on other Billboard listings over the past decade, as the Nashville native first charted in December 2011 with his album Strictly Business, with Haystak. The set debuted and peaked at No. 16 on the Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 67 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. He’s sent five titles onto Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and two onto the Billboard 200: A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak in March 2020) and Self Medicated (No. 110, October 2020). His highest-charting set on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, No Filter, with Lil Wyte, reached No. 33 in 2013.

Last October, Jelly Roll reached Billboard‘s rock charts for the first time, as Ballads of the Broken hit No. 41 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums. The set’s “Dead Man Walking” and “Son of a Sinner” also marked his first entries on Billboard‘s song charts. “Walking” went on to hit No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for a week this May and reached No. 6 on Rock & Alternative Airplay, No. 29 on Alternative Airplay and No. 30 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

As “Walking” crowned Mainstream Rock Airplay, Jelly Roll became the first act this decade to lead that chart and simultaneously place a song in the top 30 of Country Airplay, where “Sinner,” his first entry on the chart, was making its way to its No. 21 peak (to-date).

“Sinner,” now Jelly Roll’s first Hot 100 hit, holds at its No. 7 high on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and jumps 24-15 for a new peak on Hot Country Songs.

Jelly Roll, who has collaborated with acts including The Game, Brantley Gilbert, Struggle Jennings and Tech N9ne, is currently on the road with Gilbert on their Son of the Dirty South Tour. Beginning in September, he’s slated to be the opening act for Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour.