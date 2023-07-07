Jelly Roll Back Atop Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart With ‘Need a Favor’

Jelly Roll scores his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, as “Need a Favor” rises to the top of the July 15-dated tally.

The coronation follows the one-week rule of his “Dead Man Walking” in May 2022.

Both of Jelly Roll’s songs that have hit Mainstream Rock Airplay have reached No. 1. He’s the first act to send two initial entries on the list to No. 1 since the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted Mammoth WVH in 2021, via “Distance” and “Don’t Back Down.”

Jelly Roll is also the first soloist to rule the chart since Ozzy Osbourne, whose “Patient Number 9,” featuring Jeff Beck, led for three weeks beginning in July 2022.

On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay survey, “Need a Favor” remains at its No. 5 high with 3.7 million audience impressions June 30-July 6, according to Luminate. In addition to its run on Mainstream Rock Airplay, the song also appeared at No. 39 on Alternative Airplay for a week (July 8).

Concurrently, “Need a Favor” lifts 7-6 on Country Airplay with 26.2 million audience impressions at the format. As previously reported, it’s the first song ever to enter the top 10 of both Country Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay.

The most recent, July 8-dated Hot Rock & Alternative Songs tally found “Need a Favor” at No. 2, with 11.5 million official U.S. streams and 5,000 downloads sold, in addition to its radio airplay (28.4 million all-format impressions). The song also placed at No. 4 on Hot Country Songs.

“Need a Favor” is the lead single from Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll’s seventh studio album. The set debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart dated June 17 and has earned 266,000 equivalent album units since its release.

All Billboard charts dated July 15 will update on Billboard.com on Tuesday, July 11.