Hot 100 First-Timers: Jasiel Nunez Debuts With Peso Pluma Collabs ‘Lagunas’ & ‘Rosa Pastel’

Jasiel Nuñez makes an impressive arrival on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 8) as he debuts for the first time with two songs.

Nuñez launches with a pair of Peso Pluma collaborations: “Lagunas” at No. 90, and “Rosa Pastel” at No. 93. Both songs are on Peso Pluma’s new studio album, Génesis, which debuts at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 73,000 equivalent album units earned in its first full tracking week (June 23-29), according to Luminate. (The original version of the album, comprising 14 tracks, was released on an off-cycle Thursday, June 22, the final day of the June 16-22 tracking week. The newer edition, containing three bonus tracks, dropped June 30. Both versions of the album have been combined for tracking and charting purposes, while the original has been removed from platforms.)

“Lagunas” also debuts at No. 19 on Hot Latin Songs, as well as No. 140 on the Billboard Global 200.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Rosa Pastel” jumps 36-20 on Hot Latin Songs and re-enters the Global 200 at No. 121, both new best ranks.

Both songs debut on the Hot 100 largely thanks to their respective streaming totals, each just over 6 million in the U.S. June 23-29.

Nuñez, from Guadalajara, Mexico, is a newcomer to Billboard’s charts. He first appeared on a ranking in May, when “Rosa Pastel” debuted at No. 24 on Hot Latin Songs and No. 163 on the Billboard Global 200.

Nuñez was one of the first artists that Peso Pluma signed to Double P Records after launching the label, as CEO and head of A&R, in April.