Jamie T on Track For First U.K. No. 1 With ‘The Theory of Whatever’

Fifteen years after he burst onto the scene, Jamie T is set for his first U.K. No. 1.

The Wimbledon-born singer and songwriter blasts to the summit of the midweek U.K. chart with The Theory of Whatever (via Polydor), his fifth studio LP.

The Theory of Whatever should continue Jamie T’s streak of Top 5 appearances, which started with 2007’s debut Panic Prevention (No. 4), and continued with 2009’s Kings & Queens (No. 2), 2014’s Carry on the Grudge (No. 4) and 2016’s Trick (No. 3).

Jamie T (real name Jamie Alexander Treays) leads an Official Chart Update that’s top-heavy with new releases.

One of those is Jack White’s Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man), which is set for a No. 2 bow. The Detroit rocker’s fifth studio album, and second full-length of the year, could become his fifth solo Top 5 title. The former White Stripes frontman led the national survey on three occasions, with 2012’s Blunderbuss, 2014’s Lazaretto and 2018’s Boarding House Reach, while his earlier album, Fear of the Dawn, reached No. 4 following its release in April 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘80s pop favorites Bananarama is set for a new career best with Masquerade (In Synk), their 12th studio album.

To date, the British act’s loftiest chart position was No. 8 for Deep Sky Diving, their 1983 debut which yielded the hits “Shy Boy” and “Really Saying Something.” The current lineup features founding members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward.

Further down the list is Brighton alternative rock outfit The Kooks, with 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark (Lonely Cat), their sixth studio effort. It’s new at No. 8 on the midweek chart and is set to give the band their highest-charting record in 14 years.

Finally, Gilbert O’Sullivan is heading for a Top 10 finish with his latest album Driven (Union Square Music), the Irish singer-songwriter 20th studio album. It’s motoring to a No. 10 debut. If it keeps its momentum, the set will drive O’Sullivan to his first top tier appearance since A Stranger in the Back of My Yard peaked at No. 9 back in 1974.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday.