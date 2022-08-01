Jamie T Bags First U.K. No. 1 With ‘The Theory of Whatever’

Some 15 years after his breakthrough, Jamie T is now a U.K. chart topper.

The Wimbledon-born indie rock artist blasts to No. 1 with The Theory of Whatever (Polydor), for his fifth successive Top 5, following his 2007 debut Panic Prevention (No. 4), 2009’s Kings & Queens (No. 2), 2014’s Carry on the Grudge (No. 4) and 2016’s Trick (No. 3)

Theory is his first leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and it’s the week’s best-seller on wax.

Meanwhile, Jack White also bags a fifth Top 5 entry with Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man), following 2012’s leader Blunderbuss, 2014’s Lazaretto (No. 4), 2018’s Boarding House Reach (No. 5) and his first album release from 2022, Fear of the Dawn (No. 3). Heaven starts at No. 4.

The King is closing in on a return to the U.K. Top 10. Elvis Presley’s career retrospective ELV1S – 30 Number 1 (RCA) lifts 24-13, fueled by Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. ELV1S topped the chart upon its release in 2002, and is one of the late singing legend’s 53 Top 10 appearances on the U.K. albums tally.

Further down the list, ‘80s pop outfit Bananarama peel away their highest U.K. chart position in 34 years with Masquerade (In Synk), their twelfth studio effort. It’s new at No. 22. Masquerade is the sixth Top 40 appearance for the “Cruel Summer” singers, now a duo of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, and the followup to 2019’s In Stereo (peaking at No. 29).

Also new to the chart this week is Brighton indie rock band The Kooks, as Echo in the Dark (Lonely Cat) bows at No. 32. It’s the Kooks’ seventh U.K. Top 40 appearance.