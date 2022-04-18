Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Flies to No. 1 In Australia

Jack Harlow is living it up on Australia’s singles chart as “First Class” blasts to No. 1.

“First Class” (via Atlantic/Warner) is the U.S. rapper’s first leader and second solo Top 10 on the ARIA Singles Chart, following “Whats Poppin,” which peaked at No. 8 in July 2020.

The top tier this week is bracketed by Harlow numbers, as his collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby,” holds at No. 10, and his previous single, “Nail Tech” reenters the chart at No. 26, just four places below its peak position.

Following the release of her third and latest album Familia, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam” (Warner/Sony) continues to climb. “Bam Bam,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, lifts 15-11 in its sixth week on the survey. Familia (via Epic/Sony) debuts at No. 27 this week on the national albums list.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg sprint to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with the British indie-rock outfit’s self-titled debut (via Domino/EMI).

Led by allrounders Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, the Isle of Wight act is set to perform in the land Down Under at Splendour In The Grass festival this July, and for several side shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Further down the albums list, reunited Australian pop punk act Short Stack enjoy another Top 10, with Maybe There’s No Heaven, their first through a recording deal struck in 2021 with UNFD. It’s new at No. 8. Maybe There’s No Heaven (via UNFD/Orchard) is the band’s fourth Top Ten following Stack Is The New Black (No. 1, August 2009), This Is Bat Country (No. 6, November 2010) and Homecoming (No. 5, August 2015).