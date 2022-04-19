Jack Harlow Leads Artist 100 Chart for First Time Thanks to ‘First Class’ Debut

Jack Harlow surges from No. 44 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 23), leading for the first time thanks to the explosive debut of his new single “First Class.”

The track soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his second career leader after “Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, last October. “First Class” takes flight with 54.6 million streams, 4.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and 10,600 downloads sold in the April 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The streaming sum is the largest one-week total since the opening week of Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, on the Sept. 18, 2021, survey (67.3 million).

Jack White re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 2, powered by his new solo LP Fear of the Dawn. The set arrives at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 42,000 equivalent album units earned, earning White his fifth solo top 10 on the ranking (to go along with three each with The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs and The White Stripes). White spent a week at No. 1 on the Artist 100 in April 2018, while The Raconteurs led in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg scores the Artist 100’s highest debut, at No. 25, as the act’s self-titled debut LP opens at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 (22,000 units).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.