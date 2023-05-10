With ‘Jackman.,’ Jack Harlow Finds Elusive First No. 1 on Top Rap Albums Chart

After back-to-back No. 2 finishes for his last two releases, Jack Harlow captures his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart with Jackman. The set opens atop the list dated May 13 with 35,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 4, according to Luminate.

Jackman. was effectively a surprise release, with the first announcement on April 25, three days ahead of its April 28th drop. Streaming contributes the majority of the 10-track album’s first-week results, with 33,500 units from streaming-equivalent album units. The five-figure sum equals 43.4 million official on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Traditional album sales comprise 1,500 units, with the outstanding 500 deriving from track-equivalent album units.

On his fourth visit, Harlow claims his first Top Rap Albums champ. He first appeared on the list with his Sweet Action EP, which peaked at No. 13 in July 2020. His full-length debut, That’s What They All Say, debuted and peaked at No. 2 in December 2020, as did his sophomore LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May 2022.

Elsewhere, Jackman. kicks off at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and ties That’s What They All Say and Come Home the Kids Miss You for his best showing there. On the all-genre Billboard 200, Jackman. begins at No. 8, his third top 10 on that list.

The Jackman. impact extends to the Hot Rap Songs chart, where five tracks debut. “They Don’t Love It” leads the new entries at No. 9, securing Harlow’s ninth top 10 on the list. Here’s an updated look at the collection:

Song Title, Artist (if other than Jack Harlow), Peak Position, Peak Date

“What’s Poppin,” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne, No. 2, July 11, 2020

“Tyler Herro,” No. 10, Nov. 7, 2020

“Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, No. 1 (19 weeks), Aug. 7, 2021

“Nail Tech,” No. 4, March 5, 2022

“First Class,” No. 1 (14 weeks), April 23, 2022

“Dua Lipa,” No. 6, May 21, 2022

“Churchill Downs,” featuring Drake, No. 7, May 21, 2022

“Yungen,” Rod Wave featuring Jack Harlow, No. 10, Aug. 27, 2022

“They Don’t Love It,” No. 9 (to date), May 13, 2023

In addition to “They Don’t Love It,” Jackman. also launches Hot Rap Songs starts for “Common Ground” (No. 18), “Ambitious” (No. 22), “Denver” (No. 23) and “Is That Ight” (No. 24).