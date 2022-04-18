Jack Harlow Flies ‘First Class’ to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” takes flight in style, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

The single starts as Harlow’s second Hot 100 leader and first on his own, as well as his first to debut at No. 1, after Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” with Harlow, ascended to the summit for a week in October 2021.

“First Class” – which interpolates Fergie’s 2007 two-week Hot 100 No. 1 “Glamorous,” featuring Ludacris – soars in with the biggest streaming week tallied this year.

Explore Explore Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The track also marks the second song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2022; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” bounded in on top a week earlier, with the year’s previous best weekly streaming total, and ranks at No. 2 in its second week.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated April 23, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 19). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“First Class” was released April 8 on Generation Now/Atlantic Records, after Harlow initially teased it on Instagram March 31. The song, which also went viral on TikTok ahead of its official premiere, previews the 24-year-old Louisville, Ky.-born rapper’s second full-length, Come Home the Kids Miss You, due May 6. The set follows his LP Thats What They All Say, which debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in December 2020, as well as his seven-song release Sweet Action, which reached No. 20 in July 2020.

(Harlow is also set to star in a remake of the 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump, in the role originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson. “We got a classic to do justice to,” Harlow told Billboard of the film at the Grammy Awards on April 3.)

“First Class” becomes the 1,136th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 63-year history, and the 60th to enter on top.

Streams, airplay, & sales: “First Class” punches its ticket to the top of the Hot 100 with 54.6 million streams, 4.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and 10,600 downloads sold in the April 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

The track opens at No. 1 on Streaming Songs, where it’s Harlow’s second leader (after “Industry Baby,” for two weeks last August and October), with the best streaming week achieved in 2022. It lands the biggest frame since Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, roared in with 67.3 million atop the Sept. 18, 2021, survey. (“First Class” narrowly surpasses Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well [Taylor’s Version],” which drew 54.4 million in its first frame, as reflected on the Nov. 27, 2021, chart, and Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which ran up 53.9 million in its first full week, as it topped the Oct. 30, 2021, tally.)

“First Class” also bows at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, marking Harlow’s second leader (again, after “Industry Baby,” for a week last October), while bubbling under Radio Songs. (It enters the Rap Airplay chart at No. 21, Rhythmic Airplay at No. 23 and Pop Airplay at No. 35.)

Harlow’s second No. 1: “First Class” follows “Industry Baby,” with Lil Nas X, as Harlow’s second Hot 100 No. 1. The latter debuted at No. 2 on the Aug. 7, 2021, chart and rose to the top of the Oct. 23 tally.

Harlow adds his third Hot 100 top 10. His debut entry, “Whats Poppin,” featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, climbed to No. 2 in July 2020.

(Meanwhile, previously released Come Home the Kids Miss You track “Nail Tech” rebounds 58-40 on the Hot 100, up 43% to 9.5 million streams, good for top Streaming Gainer honors. It debuted at its No. 18 high on the March 5 chart.)

Fergie was ‘First’: “First Class” interpolates Fergie’s “Glamorous,” which became her second of three Hot 100 No. 1s, all from her debut solo album The Dutchess, for two weeks beginning on the March 24, 2007, chart. (She also made three trips to the summit as a member of The Black Eyed Peas in 2009-10.)

“First Class” is the first Hot 100 No. 1 to rework another song – as well as a former leader – since Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” which ruled the Sept. 18, 2021, chart in its debut week; the latter reimagines Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy,” which reigned for three weeks in February 1992.

‘First’ things first: “First Class” is the fourth Hot 100 No. 1 with, aptly, the word “first” in its title. Here’s an updated rundown, with the … first … having led just over 50 years ago:

“First Class,” Jack Harlow, one week to-date at No. 1, beginning April 23, 2022

“The First Night,” Monica, five weeks, beginning Oct. 3, 1998

“The First Time,” Surface, two weeks, beginning Jan. 26, 1991

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” Roberta Flack, six weeks, beginning April 15, 1972

Head of the ‘Class’ at R&B/hip-hop, rap: “First Class” also lifts off atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100. Harlow earns his second No. 1 on each ranking, after “Industry Baby” dominated for 18 and 19 weeks, respectively, beginning upon its debut last August.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” descends to No. 2 on the Hot 100 following its chart-topping launch. It also dips to No. 2 on Streaming Songs (32.3 million, down 26%) and 2-5 on Digital Song Sales (7,800, down 24%), while jumping 19-14 on Radio Songs (33.8 million, up 25%), as it wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award; it charges 14-9 on the Pop Airplay chart and 17-10 on Adult Pop Airplay.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” retreats 2-3 after five weeks atop the Hot 100. The track adds a sixth week at No. 1 on Radio Songs (63.4 million, up 1%), while ruling the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 30th week each.

Latto’s “Big Energy” slip to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 best, as it becomes her first Pop Airplay No. 1; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” holds at its No. 5 Hot 100 high; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” backtracks 4-6, after seven weeks at No. 1. “Stay” becomes the first title in the Hot 100’s history to have spent its first 40 weeks on the chart all in the top 10.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” drops 6-7 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3; Doja Cat’s “Woman” keeps at its No. 8 best, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a seventh week; and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” falls 7-9 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 5.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” holds at No. 10, after hitting No. 8, as it concurrently becomes his first No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated April 23), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 19).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.