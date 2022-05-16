Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Bad Bunny, Lizzo Surge Into Top 10

Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” reclaims the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rebounding from No. 3, for a second total week on top. Four weeks earlier, it piloted to No. 1 in its debut frame. The song introduced the rapper’s LP Come Home the Kids Miss You, which opens at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The track oversees a top 10 that includes five songs new to the region, as Bad Bunny debuts four songs in the tier — all from his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 – led by “Moscow Mule” at No. 4, while Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” leaps 19-9.

Notably, Bad Bunny’s four new Hot 100 top 10s are historic, as four all-Spanish-language songs rank in the region simultaneously for the first time in the chart’s 63-year history.

Plus, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” which holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100 after three weeks at the summit, becomes the most-heard hit on U.S. radio and Styles’ first No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated May 21, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 17).

“First Class,” released on Generation Now/Atlantic Records, drew 47.9 million radio airplay audience impressions – up 31%, as it wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fourth consecutive week – and 31.1 million streams (up 21%) and sold 8,000 downloads (up 14%) in the May 6-12 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track rises 3-2 on Streaming Songs, after three weeks at No. 1, and 10-8 for a new high on Radio Songs. It dips 6-7 on Digital Song Sales, after a week on top, despite its sales gain.

“First Class,” performed by Harlow at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15), concurrently returns for a fourth week each atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1, with 65.9 million in airplay audience (up 12%), 23.2 million streams (down 9%) and 7,500 sold (down 54%; a week earlier, it surged by 78% in sales, aided by the May 4 release of a download option with alternate artwork).

A week after the single hit No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, becoming Styles’ third leader, after “Sign of the Times” and “Watermelon Sugar,” in 2017 and 2020, respectively, “As It Was” jumps 3-1 on Radio Songs, where it’s likewise Styles’ first chart-topper, after “Adore You” and “Watermelon” each reached No. 2 in 2020.

“As It Was,” the lead single from Styles’ third LP, Harry’s House, due Friday (May 20), further takes over atop the Pop Airplay chart, marking his third No. 1, after “Adore” and “Watermelon” reigned for one week and seven weeks, respectively, in 2020.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, slips to No. 3 on the Hot 100, a week after it launched at No. 1. Still, it spends a second week atop Streaming Songs (31.5 million, down 21%).

Bad Bunny debuts four songs on the Hot 100 in the top 10, all from his new Billboard 200 leader Un Verano Sin Ti, paced by “Moscow Mule” at No. 4 (driven by 30.4 million streams). It’s followed in the bracket by “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 5 (25.1 million), “Después De La Playa” at No. 6 (24.9 million) and “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at No. 10 (23.7 million).

The star Puerto Rico native doubles his top 10 Hot 100 total to eight – all of which have debuted in the region – after he previously hit the top 10 with “I Like It,” with Cardi B and J Balvin (one week at No. 1, July 2018); “MIA,” featuring Drake (No. 5, October 2018); “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez (No. 5, December 2020); and “Yonaguni” (No. 10, June 2021). Corleone collects his first Hot 100 top 10.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny logs the seventh week in which an act has posted four or more concurrent top 10 Hot 100 debuts, a week after Future arrived with four. Before that, Drake blasted in with a record nine top 10 chart entrances (Sept. 18, 2021), after J. Cole (May 29, 2021), Juice WRLD (July 25, 2020), Lil Wayne (Oct. 13, 2018) and Drake (July 14, 2018) each debuted four songs in the top 10 simultaneously.

Bad Bunny also single-handedly makes history in the Hot 100’s top 10, as four all-Spanish-language songs place in the region simultaneously for the first time in the chart’s 63-year archives.

Plus, “Moscow Mule” debuts atop the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, becoming Bad Bunny’s 10th No. 1, and his fifth to premiere on top.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” dips 5-7 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1, as it rules the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 34th week each, and Latto’s “Big Energy” backtracks 6-8 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” vaults 19-9. After it debuted at No. 50 on the April 30-dated chart, it fell to No. 60, before surging the last two weeks as its profile swelled on TikTok, with users dancing to the song (although some not quite up to Lizzo’s standards, she teased. “I’ve never had a viral dance song before … y’all got my eyes sweatin,” she added in a caption accompanying a compilation of dances on the platform after the song soared 60-19 on the Hot 100. “S/O to everyone doing the dance to ‘About Damn Time’ … y’all helped it shoot up 41 spots on @billboard!”)

The track gained by 50% to 16.9 million streams and 72% to 17,500 sold in the tracking week, as it climbs 21-15 on Streaming Songs and holds at its No. 3 high on Digital Song Sales and earns top Streaming and Sales Gainer honors on the Hot 100. It also flies 44-28 on Radio Songs (21 million, up 32%).

Lizzo lands her fourth Hot 100 top 10, following “Truth Hurts” (seven weeks at No. 1 beginning in September 2019), “Good as Hell” (No. 3, November 2019) and “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B (No. 4, August 2021).

“Time,” from Lizzo’s album Special, due July 15, also pushes 2-1 on the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart, becoming her second leader on the list, after “Good as Hell” (10 weeks, 2019).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.