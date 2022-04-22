Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Flies High For Second Week on Australia’s Chart

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (Atlantic/Warner) stays in the fast lane as it enters a second week at No. 1 in Australia.

The U.S. rapper’s first leader in the land Down Under is lifted from his forthcoming sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, due out May 6.

In a slow week for new releases, Canadian singer and songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith has the only debut in the ARIA Top 50, as “Flowers” (Island/Universal) blooms at No. 42. It’s Spencer-Smith’s second appearance following “Fingers Crossed”, which cracked the Top 10 in January, with a peak oft No. 8. “Fingers Crossed” dips 44-47 on the latest frame, for the week commencing April 25, 2022.

The national albums chart is dominated by modern classics, as Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (Warner) returns to No. 1 for a third non-consecutive week. The Brit Award-winning pop star’s album lifts 11-1 following the release of a green vinyl, part of an “Australian Tour Edition.”

Future Nostalgia dropped in March 2020, hit the peak in its third week, and returned to the summit in mid-March 2021, ARIA reports. This week, Lipa’s sophomore album logs is 108th week on the ARIA Chart.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ Fine Line (Columbia/Sony) improves 9-3 following his Coachella performance and the announcement of his 2023 Australian stadium tour, while Tyler, The Creator’s 2021 release Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia/Sony) reenters at No. 10, following its release on wax.

The highest debut — and only new release on the albums chart this week — belongs to country artist Kirsty Lee Akers, whose Wild (Social Family Records/Orchard) starts at No. 11.

Akers’ release was supported by multiple appearances during the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Wild is the followup to Under My Skin, which peaked at No. 29 in August 2018.