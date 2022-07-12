J-Hope Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘More,’ Becomes Second BTS Member to Score a Solo No. 1

J-Hope‘s “More” jumps from No. 14 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 16), powered by Twitter, leading for the first time and making the singer-songwriter the second member of BTS to score a solo leader on the list.

The track, released July 1, leads with 3.1 million Twitter mentions in the July 1-7 tracking week (up 666%), according to Twitter. It’s the sixth No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, dating to its launch in October, after BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” “Butter” and “Yet to Come,” SB19’s “Bazinga” and Ha Sung-woon and BTS member Jimin’s “With You.”

J-Hope thus joins Jimin as the second member of BTS to notch a solo No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs. “With You” led for six weeks, beginning in May, and ranks at No. 3 on the latest chart.

After “More” debuted a week ago, J-Hope became the sixth member of BTS to score a solo entry at all on Hot Trending Songs, joining Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, Suga and V.

ENHYPEN debuts at No. 2 on Hot Trending Songs with “Future Perfect (Pass the Mic),” thanks to 2.6 million Twitter mentions. It earns the group its fourth top 10 and highest-charting hit on the survey. ENHYPEN also enters at No. 20 with “TFW (That Feeling When).” Both songs are from the act’s Manifesto: Day 1, released July 4.

Meanwhile, the two debuts up ENHYPEN’s total to nine Hot Trending Songs entries, passing BTS’ eight for the most among all acts so far.

Rounding out the latest Hot Trending Songs arrivals, NAYEON’s “Pop!” starts at No. 16, marking the TWICE member’s first solo appearance. The song is the lead single from her IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album, which debuted at No. 1 on World Albums and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (dated July 9).

TWICE has made two Hot Trending Songs visits with NAYEON as a member: “The Feels” (No. 11 peak in October) and “Scientist” (No. 4, November).

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.