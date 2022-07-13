J-Hope Becomes Fifth BTS Member to Top Emerging Artists Chart, Debuts With ‘More’

J-Hope becomes the fifth member of BTS to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart as a soloist, as he re-enters the July 16-dated ranking at No. 1, leading for the first time thanks to the first-week success of his new single “More.”

The track, released July 1 via BigHit Music, debuts at No. 6 on Hot Alternative Songs, No. 9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and No. 82 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 with 4.6 million U.S. streams and 12,000 sold in the July 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also launches at No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales (marking J-Hope’s third solo leader, after “Daydream” in 2018 and “Chicken Noodle Soup” in 2019) and No. 2 on both the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart and Alternative Digital Song Sales.

J-Hope joins Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V as the fifth member of BTS to rule Emerging Artists solo. RM led for a week in November 2018; Suga, for a week in December 2021; V, for a week this January; and Jung Kook, for a week in February. Fellow BTS bandmates Jin and Jimin have reached Nos. 4 and 12, respectively. Suga also appeared on the chart via the moniker Agust D in 2018.

“More” earns J-Hope his second solo entry on the Hot 100, after “Chicken Noodle Soup,” featuring Becky G, in 2019 (No. 81 peak).

In total, four members of BTS have earned solo hits on the Hot 100. J-Hope was the first, followed by Suga (billed as Agust D) with “Daechwita” in June 2020 (No. 76 peak); “Girl of My Dreams,” with Juice WRLD, in December 2021 (No. 29); and as featured on PSY’s “That That” this May (No. 80). V jingled in with “Christmas Tree” this January (No. 79) and Jung Kook debuted with “Stay Alive” in February (No. 95) and as featured on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right,” at its No. 22 high so far on the July 9 chart.

As a group, BTS has charted 25 songs on the Hot 100, with six hitting No. 1. With all six songs having led since September 2020, the group boasts the most No. 1s this decade, one ahead of Drake’s five in that span.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

