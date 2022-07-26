J-Hope’s ‘Arson’ Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart, SEVENTEEN & iTZY Debut in Top 10

J-Hope‘s “Arson” ignites from No. 15 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 30), powered by Twitter, leading for the first time and earning the BTS member his second leader on the list. The song dethrones his own track “More,” which led the previous two weeks.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS ENHYPEN iTZY See latest videos, charts and news

“Arson,” released July 15, leads with 2.9 million Twitter mentions in the July 15-21 tracking week (up 300%), according to Twitter. It’s the seventh No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, dating to the chart’s launch in October, after “More,” BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” “Butter” and “Yet to Come,” SB19’s “Bazinga” and Ha Sung Woon and BTS member Jimin’s “With You.”

J-Hope is the first member of BTS to notch multiple solo No. 1s on Hot Trending Songs. When “More” topped the July 16 chart, he joined Jimin as the second member of BTS to reign solo. A week before that, upon the debut of “More,” J-Hope became the sixth member of BTS to earn a solo entry on the chart, joining Jimin, Jin, Jung Kook, Suga and V.

J-Hope also joins BTS as the only acts to replace themselves at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs so far. BTS led the inaugural ranking with “Permission to Dance” (Oct. 30) and supplanted itself at the summit with “Butter” (Nov. 6).

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, SEVENTEEN‘s “_World” debuts at No. 5, launching as the group’s fourth entry, all of which have reached the top five. Only BTS has more top five hits (six). “_World” appears on the repacked version of SEVENTEEN’s fourth LP, Face the Sun, dubbed Sector 17 and released July 18.

iTZY‘s “Sneakers” debuts at No. 9 on Hot Trending Songs, as the group logs its first top 10 and second entry, after the No. 14-peaking “Loco” in October. The song is the opening track on the group’s new EP Checkmate, which arrives at No. 1 on World Albums and No. 8 on the Billboard 200, where iTZY achieves its first top 10.

Rounding out the latest Hot Trending Songs arrivals, ENHYPEN extends its mark for the most total entries on the chart, as “Paradoxxx Invasion” debuts at No. 20, marking the group’s 10th entry. The song is from the act’s Manifesto: Day 1, released July 4.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.