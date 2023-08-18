ITZY, Mammoth WVH & TOMORROW X TOGETHER Debut in Top 10 on Album Sales Chart

ITZY, Mammoth WVH and TOMORROW X TOGETHER all debut in the top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Aug. 19) with their latest efforts, while Mac Miller’s Swimming surges 77-10 after the release of its fifth anniversary vinyl reissue.

At No. 1 on Top Album Sales, Travis Scott’s Utopia holds for a second week (37,000; down 85%) after bowing atop the list a week ago. NewJeans’ 2nd EP ‘Get Up’ is a non-mover at No. 2 with 27,000 (down 31%).

ITZY’s Kill My Doubt bows at No. 3 with 23,000 copies sold, marking the Korean pop act’s fourth top 10-charting set. As is typical with many K-pop projects, the set was issued in collectible CD packages (14 different versions in all) that contain branded merchandise (including randomized elements).

Rock act Mammoth WVH scores a No. 4 debut with its second album, Mammoth II. It launches with just over 20,000 copies sold and follows the act’s self-titled set, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 in 2021.

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) rises 4-5 with 20,000 sold (down 14%) and the Barbie soundtrack is a non-mover at No. 6 with 14,000 (down 30%).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Sweet starts at No. 7 with 14,000 sold. The Japanese-language project was issued in four collectible CD iterations and grants the Korean act its sixth top 10-charting title on Top Album Sales.

Rounding out the top 10 on the new Top Album Sales chart are two former No. 1s from Swift (Folklore moves 9-8 with 11,000; up 5% and Midnights rises 10-9 with 10,000; up 11%) and Mac Miller’s Swimming. The latter flies 77-10 with 10,000 sold (up 409%) after the release of a fifth anniversary vinyl edition of the album. The set debuted and peaked at No. 2 in 2018.

In the week ending Aug. 10, there were 1.788 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 13% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.447 million (down 9.8%) and digital albums comprised 341,000 (down 24.2%).

There were 655,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Aug. 10 (down 9.7% week-over-week) and 782,000 vinyl albums sold (down 9.9%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 21.59 million (up 3.1% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 28.728 million (up 20.9%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 62.069 million (up 7.6% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 50.651 million (up 12.5%) and digital album sales total 11.418 million (down 9.8%).

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.