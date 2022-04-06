INXS Kick Another Goal With ‘The Very Best’

INXS kick another chart milestone with The Very Best, the Australian alternative rock band’s career retrospective.

On the latest ARIA Albums Chart, the best-of its enters week 375 in the Top 50, and a whopping 500 non-consecutive weeks in the Top 100. The 20-song set lifts 60-49, on the national survey for the week of April 4, 2022,.

The 500-week feat “is an absolutely phenomenal achievement, even if you happen to be one of the greatest and most iconic bands Australia has ever seen,” comments Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, in a statement.

“500 weeks is an incredible honor and just shows the appreciation of such an incredible album,” adds Andrew Daw, executive VP, international marketing at UMe, Universal Music Group’s global catalog company. The presence of the band’s late manager Chris Murphy “is always felt on all INXS projects, and we are proud to passionately continue his work,” he continues.

Released in 2011, the hits collection features such classics as “Never Tear Us Apart,” “Original Sin” and “What You Need.” Along the way, the collection ruled the national tally for seven weeks, came in at No. 1 on ARIA’s End Of Decade Australian Albums Chart and, in November 2020, was awarded ARIA “Diamond” status, for combined sales in-excess of 500,000 in Australia.

With the latest milestone in the books, Herd thanks the band for “their enormous contribution to the Australian recording industry.”

INXS’ contribution continues to grow. Across a 45-year career, the new wave legends sold over 60 million record sales worldwide, according to their label, Petrol, and bagged No. 1s on both sides of the Atlantic.

Formed in Perth, Australia and led by the charismatic Michael Hutchence, the rockers scored six U.K. top 10 albums (including a No. 1 with Welcome To Wherever You Are from 1992) and five U.S. top 20 albums. At the peak of their powers in the late 1980s and early-to-mid 1990s, INXS was one of the biggest stadium acts on earth.

To celebrate the new milestone, the act releases a special “500 Weeks” t-shirt. And for another milestone, the 35th anniversary of Kick, a special immersive audio edition on Apple Music.

Giles Martin, the British-born music producer, composer and arranger, and son of the late, great Beatles producer George Martin, helms the new Kick ATMOS version.

Martin was tapped by INXS in 2018 to creative duties as executive music director, on projects such as this.

“We are thrilled to partner with our good friend and world renowned producer Giles Martin once again, he is an expert in the world of spatial audio and I believe he has taken Kick to an exciting new dimension 35 years on,” INXS guitarist Tim Farriss says in a statement to Billboard.

“Hearing every intricate detail in the immersive mix, took us back to when we first recorded the album live in the studio, it’s like listening to it for the very first time! It’s a ‘must-have’ addition to the original mixes by Bob Clearmountain and Chris Thomas.”

Kick went on to become the group’s highest and longest-charting album in the U.S., with a peak of No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It remained on the chart for 81 weeks, and four of its singles – ‘New Sensation,’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart,’ ‘Devil Inside’ and the No. 1 ‘Need You Tonight’ – cracked the Top 10.

Though INXS called time on touring several years ago, the surviving band members continue to add new chapters to the band’s story.

In recent times, the musicians and their late frontman have been the subject of documentaries, docudramas, and their works soundtracked the short film Original Sin – The 7 Sins.

INXS was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001, four years after the death of Hutchence, aged 37. The band has been eligible for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame since 2006, though, to date, their name hasn’t been called. Many argue that it’s long overdue.