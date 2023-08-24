Intocable Extends Top 10 Record on Regional Mexican Airplay With ‘No Se Vuelve a Repetir’

Intocable extends its record for the most top 10s — to 47 — on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart thanks to “No Se Vuelve a Repetir,” which climbs to No. 4 (from No. 13) on the Aug. 26-dated list.

According to Luminate, the single advances with 5.9 million audience impressions, a 52% gain from the week prior, earned in the U.S. during the Aug. 11-17 tracking week. It takes the Greatest Gainer honor.

Intocable broke the record for the most top 10s on the ranking when “No Me Hablen de Amor” rose 12-2 (chart dated Jan. 28). The tejano/norteño group completed its tie with Los Tigres del Norte, both with 45 top 10s then. Since then, Intocable’s No. 1-peaking “Un Poquito Tuyo” and “No Se Vuelve a Repetir” have reached the upper tier.

With “No Se Vuelve a Repetir” Intocable improves its career total of Regional Mexican Airplay top 10s to 47, for a record-extending since the chart launched in 1994. Here’s a look at the artists with the most top 10s on the tally:

47, Intocable

45, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

45, Los Tigres del Norte

36, La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de Rene Camacho

36, Los Tucanes de Tijuana

35, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

33, Calibre 50

“No Se Vuelve” was released March 16 via Good I. It enters the top 10 in its 13th week, a slow but steady trek since its No. 35 debut in June.

Elsewhere, the song rises to a new peak on the overall Latin Airplay ranking, 31-14.

The new top 10 falls amidst Intocable’s Evolución Tour 2023, it’s 61-date tour around North America, which will conclude in Hidalgo, Texas, on Nov. 25.