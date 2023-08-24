×
Intocable Extends Top 10 Record on Regional Mexican Airplay With ‘No Se Vuelve a Repetir’

The song rises to No. 4.

Intocable extends its record for the most top 10s — to 47 — on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart thanks to “No Se Vuelve a Repetir,” which climbs to No. 4 (from No. 13) on the Aug. 26-dated list.

According to Luminate, the single advances with 5.9 million audience impressions, a 52% gain from the week prior, earned in the U.S. during the Aug. 11-17 tracking week. It takes the Greatest Gainer honor.

Intocable broke the record for the most top 10s on the ranking when “No Me Hablen de Amor” rose 12-2 (chart dated Jan. 28). The tejano/norteño group completed its tie with Los Tigres del Norte, both with 45 top 10s then. Since then, Intocable’s No. 1-peaking “Un Poquito Tuyo” and “No Se Vuelve a Repetir” have reached the upper tier.

With “No Se Vuelve a Repetir” Intocable improves its career total of Regional Mexican Airplay top 10s to 47, for a record-extending since the chart launched in 1994. Here’s a look at the artists with the most top 10s on the tally:

  • 47, Intocable
  • 45, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
  • 45, Los Tigres del Norte
  • 36, La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de Rene Camacho
  • 36, Los Tucanes de Tijuana
  • 35, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • 33, Calibre 50

“No Se Vuelve” was released March 16 via Good I. It enters the top 10 in its 13th week, a slow but steady trek since its No. 35 debut in June.

Elsewhere, the song rises to a new peak on the overall Latin Airplay ranking, 31-14.

The new top 10 falls amidst Intocable’s Evolución Tour 2023, it’s 61-date tour around North America, which will conclude in Hidalgo, Texas, on Nov. 25.

