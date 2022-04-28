INI’s ‘Call 119’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Japan Hot 100

INI’s “CALL 119” rises to 15-1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 27, boosted by sales with 742,208 copies sold.

On the chart tallying the week ending April 24, the lead song off the second single by the eleven-member boy band came in at No. 1 for physical sales, radio airplay, and Twitter mentions, while also excelling in downloads (No. 3), streaming (No. 2), look-ups (No. 2) and video views (No. 34). Sales figures have improved considerably since the group’s first single that launched with 489,587 copies— about 250k more copies this time around — indicating that the group has been steadily expanding its fanbase.

J-pop band Official HIGE DANdism returned to the Japan Hot 100 top 10 last week at No. 6 with “Mixed Nuts,” which rises to No. 2 this week. The fiery opener for the new anime series SPYxFAMILY ruled downloads with 21,119 units and streaming with 8,137,454 streams, while also coming in at No. 2 for radio and No. 4 for video.

The top three songs for streaming are in a tight race with each other this week, with Tani Yuuki’s “W / X / Y” rising 10-3 with 7,573,335 streams, up from 7,116,443 last week. While still outside the top 100, the solo singer-songwriter’s other songs such as “Aikotoba” and “Myra” have been steadily climbing the chart for the metric, which shows that the 23-year-old artist who was the featured rising act for May last year in Billboard Japan and TikTok’s Next Fire program is set to break out into the J-pop mainstream soon.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from April 18 to 24, here.