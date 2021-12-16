Imagine Dragons & JID’s ‘Arcane’ Theme ‘Enemy’ Leads Top TV Songs Chart

“Enemy,” Imagine Dragons and JID’s theme song for the new Netflix animated series Arcane: League of Legends, roars in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for November 2021.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of November 2021.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Imagine Dragons JID See latest videos, charts and news

“Enemy” was featured in the show’s fifth episode of its premiere season in addition to being showcased at the beginning of each episode as its theme.

In November 2021, “Enemy” earned 25.7 million U.S. on-demand streams and 10,000 digital downloads, according to MRC Data.

It’s one of three songs from Arcane, which premiered its full first season Nov. 6, to make the November 2021 list. Bea Miller’s “Playground,” included in the first episode, debuts at No. 8 (2.8 million streams, 2,000 downloads), followed by Ramsey’s “Goodbye” from the third episode at No. 10 (1.5 million streams, 2,000 downloads).

The highest non-Arcane song, Colter Wall’s “Sleeping on the Blacktop,” bows at No. 2 after its usage in the third episode of season four of Yellowstone, which aired Nov. 14. In November 2021, the song accrued 6.5 million streams and 7,000 downloads.

See the full list, also featuring songs from 9-1-1, Insecure, Grey’s Anatomy and Narcos: Mexico, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)