Hozier Heading for Debut U.K. No. 1 With ‘Unreal Unearth’

Hozier is headed for his first U.K. chart crown as Unreal Unearth (via Island) establishes a solid lead.

The third album from the Irish singer and songwriter, Unreal Unearth starts at No. 1 on the Official Chart Update, and is set to eclipse his 2014 self-titled debut, which peaked at No. 3 and featured his trans-Atlantic hit single “Take Me to Church.” Hozier’s followup, 2019’s Wasteland, Baby, peaked at No 6.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data published by the Official Charts Company, Scottish indie-rockers the View is set for a No. 2 start with Exorcism Of Youth (Cooking Vinyl), their sixth album. Exorcism should give the band their fourth U.K. top 10 album, and highest peak since their 2007 debut, Hats Off to the Buskers, led the chart. Hats Off to the Buskers contained the band’s first and only top 10 single, “Same Jeans,” which reached No. 3 in the year of release.

British pop singer and songwriter Birdy could snag a career best on the Official Albums Chart with Portraits (Warner Music U.K.), her fifth album. It’s new at No. 3 on the chart blast. Completing an all-new top four on the midweek tally is U.S. artist Renee Rapp, who is set to open her U.K. chart account with Snow Angel (Interscope), her debut LP. It’s new at No. 4 on the chart blast.

Further down the list, post punk favorites Talking Heads is eyeing a new peak for Stop Making Sense (Parlophone), their live album which returns with an expanded edition to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The set could reeenter at No. 13, bettering its previous peak of No. 24 back in 2000.

As previously reported, Talking Heads members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison will appear together publicly next month for the first time since their 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction at an upcoming 40th anniversary celebration of the live concert film, from which the album is cut.

Finally, English boyband Here At Last’s EP 1 (Halo Army) is set to make a top 40 splash, new at No. 22, while BTS member J-Hope could snag his own top 40 with Jack In The Box (Polydor), following the release of an expanded physical version. It’s set to reenter at No. 28 on the midweek survey.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Aug. 25.

