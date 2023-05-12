Hozier Returns to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay Chart With ‘Eat Your Young’

Hozier is No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart for a third time, as “Eat Your Young,” the Irish singer-songwriter’s latest single, lifts to the top of the May 20-dated survey.

Hozier first ruled Adult Alternative Airplay with breakout hit “Take Me to Church” for a week in August 2014. He followed it with the two-week reign of “Nina Cried Power,” featuring Mavis Staples, in October 2018.

In between “Nina Cried Power” and “Eat Your Young,” Hozier appeared on Adult Alternative Airplay with two No. 3-peaking entries, “Movement” (February 2019) and “Almost (Sweet Music)” (August 2019). He boasts seven career top 10s on the tally.

Concurrently, “Eat Your Young” rises 19-17 on Alternative Airplay. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay list, the song jumps 15-13 with 2.3 million audience impressions, up 6%, in the May 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate.

“Eat Your Young” debuted at bests of No. 6 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100, both dated April 1. It ranked on at No. 21 on the most recently published, May 13-dated former survey, with 2.4 million official U.S. streams in addition to its radio airplay.

“Take Me to Church” marked Hozier’s commercial breakthrough, dominating Hot Rock & Alternative Songs for 23 weeks and reaching No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 2014-15. In addition to its Adult Alternative Airplay coronation, it led Adult Pop Airplay and hit the top five on Alternative Airplay and Pop Airplay.

Hozier’s three-song Eat Your Young EP was released March 17. A follow-up full-length to 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! has not yet been announced.

All May 20-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com on Tuesday, May 16.