×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Hozier Returns to No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay Chart With ‘Eat Your Young’

The singer-songwriter adds his third leader on the list.

Hozier
Hozier Julia Johnson

Hozier is No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart for a third time, as “Eat Your Young,” the Irish singer-songwriter’s latest single, lifts to the top of the May 20-dated survey.

Hozier first ruled Adult Alternative Airplay with breakout hit “Take Me to Church” for a week in August 2014. He followed it with the two-week reign of “Nina Cried Power,” featuring Mavis Staples, in October 2018.

Related

Hozier

Hozier, Lord Huron & Noah Kahan to Headline Iron Blossom Music Festival

In between “Nina Cried Power” and “Eat Your Young,” Hozier appeared on Adult Alternative Airplay with two No. 3-peaking entries, “Movement” (February 2019) and “Almost (Sweet Music)” (August 2019). He boasts seven career top 10s on the tally.

Concurrently, “Eat Your Young” rises 19-17 on Alternative Airplay. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay list, the song jumps 15-13 with 2.3 million audience impressions, up 6%, in the May 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate.

“Eat Your Young” debuted at bests of No. 6 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100, both dated April 1. It ranked on at No. 21 on the most recently published, May 13-dated former survey, with 2.4 million official U.S. streams in addition to its radio airplay.

“Take Me to Church” marked Hozier’s commercial breakthrough, dominating Hot Rock & Alternative Songs for 23 weeks and reaching No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 2014-15. In addition to its Adult Alternative Airplay coronation, it led Adult Pop Airplay and hit the top five on Alternative Airplay and Pop Airplay.

Hozier’s three-song Eat Your Young EP was released March 17. A follow-up full-length to 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! has not yet been announced.

All May 20-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com on Tuesday, May 16.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad